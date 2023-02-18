4 Killed, 20 Injured As Bus Overturns In Madhya Pradesh's Sagar District

Those dead are yet to be identified, police (Representational)

Four persons, including a woman, were killed and more than 20 others injured when a speeding bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Saturday morning, an official said. Of the injured, three are critical, he said.

The accident occurred at Niwar Ghati on Sagar-Chhatarpur Road, some 70 km from the district headquarters, under Chhanbila police station limits around 6 am, Superintendent of Police Tarun Nayak said.

The SP said the Indore-Chhatarpur passenger bus overturned in which four persons were killed and more than 20 injured.

Three critically injured passengers have been sent to Sagar district hospital, he said.

Those dead are yet to be identified, he added.

