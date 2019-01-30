Man Arrested For Allegedly Duping Amazon Of Rs 30 Lakh In Indore

A man was arrested for allegedly duping e-commerce giant Amazon to the tune of Rs 30-lakh.

A sub-inspector of the cyber police said that the role of some suspected employees working in Amazon's local warehouse was also being investigated.

The accused identified as Mohammed Mahuwala, was arrested on a complaint filed by Amazon, state's cyber cell superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Singh told reporters.

Mahuwala was a member of a gang, who made several accounts on Amazon using fake e-mail IDs and mobile numbers. Through these accounts, they used to order branded and costly mobile phones and other gadgets of big companies.

"The gang used to get refund of the amount paid in exchange for these gadgets from Amazon by saying that the parcel sent by the company was empty. But in reality, these devices were taken out from parcel and sold them to the local shopkeepers at a lower price," Mr Singh said.

The SP said that the investigation so far has revealed that the gang has ordered 50 gadgets including the costly mobile phones costing around Rs 30-lakh and fraudulently got the refund of the same amount.

He said that two expensive branded mobile phones, a wireless router, a headphone, two smart watches and a credit card were also recovered from the accused. The detail investigation and search for the other gang members is underway.