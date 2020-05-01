Locals Throw Stones At Police Sealing Containment Zone In Gujarat's Godhra

Police used tear gas to control the situation (Representational)

Clashes broke out between the police and locals in Godhra on Thursday night when the police were barricading a containment zone to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Leena Patil said: "The barricading of the containment area was being done by the civic authorities and the police. Some locals protested and threw stones at them."

The authorities used tear gas to control the situation. "We used tear gas as a measure to control the situation. At the moment, the situation is under control," added Ms Patil.

Gujarat reported 313 new COVID cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 4,395 in the state, the Health Department said.

According to the daily health bulletin issued by the state, the total number of cases includes 613 discharged patients and 214 deaths.