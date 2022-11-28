"Another Day In Gujarat": Lions Casually Stroll, Relax In Field

Uploaded by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the video shows a lion strolling in a field. The other one is seen relaxing in the field.

The video is from Gujarat

Stray dogs and cats are a common sight on Indian streets. However, have you ever seen lions roaming freely and undisturbed in proximity to humans? This is what a viral video from Gujarat shows.

Uploaded by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the video shows a lion strolling in an agricultural field. As the camera pans to the right, we see another wild cat sitting casually at a distance while a man can also be seen standing just a stone's throw away from the predators.

“Another day in Gujarat, India,” Mr Nanda wrote.

At the time of writing this, the clip amassed more than 92,000 views on Twitter and elicited a number of reactions.

“Sir, they obviously know your presence, has it ever happened that they have attacked /chased while officers watch them? How do forest officers manage such situations?” a user asked.

One claimed, “A friend of mine has a farmhouse near a small pond there. Regularly visited by a Lion's pride.”

Many said that the video was filmed at the Gir National Park in Gujarat.

“Definitely the farm is in the Gir forest area. It's most common for people who live there,” a person wrote.

Another said, “This is very common in Amreli, Veraval and in the district covered by the Gir forest area.”

Some highlighted how the person stood impassively near the wild cats.

“Farmers might as well start feeding the lions,” a person joked.

Another joked, “Lions on inspection of the Agriculture Department”.

One suggested that the lions came to work on the field.

Another said, “Well, that garden won't have rabbits eating the harvest...”

“People are co-existing with Lions..just like with Dogs,” a comment read.

One user asked, “Much like domesticated animals. No threat to humans?”

Gir National Park is the only place in the world outside Africa where lions can be seen in their natural habitat.

