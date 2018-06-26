In Haryana's Rewari, Man Arrested For Posing With Weapons On Facebook

A pistol was recovered from the possession of the accused (Representational)

The Haryana Police today arrested a man for allegedly posting pictures of him brandishing weapons on social media to intimidate people.

Ravi alias Maitallu, a resident of Rampura was arrested from Mahendragarh road in district Rewari. A pistol was recovered from his possession, police said.

The arrest came after the police received information that some people were sharing photographs on their Facebook and You Tube accounts in which they were flaunting their weapons to spread fear among people, police said.

For more Rewari news, click here