3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Having Dry Ice At Chhattisgarh Wedding

A three-year-old boy died in Chhattisgarh after having dry ice at a marriage earlier this week, the police said.

The child had gone to a wedding with his mother at a village in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon - where he had dry ice, mistaking it as ice

The child, Khushant Sahu, had gone to the wedding with his mother at a village in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon.

Khushant felt unwell when the family returned home. His parents rushed him to a hospital where he died during treatment, officials said.

Officials said organisers had used dry ice at the wedding to create special effects like mist. The child, mistaking it for ice, at the clumps of dry ice.

Back in March, five people were hospitalised after they were served dry ice instead of mouth fresheners at a Gurugram cafe.

In a viral video, the five were seen spitting blood. They reported a burning sensation in their mouths.

It was found later that the staff had mistakenly served dry ice to them, thinking it was mouth freshener.

What Is Dry Ice

Dry ice is the cooled and condensed form of the gas carbon dioxide, which can lead to cold burns and asphyxiation if consumed by accident.

Widely used in shipping products in the food and pharmaceutical industries, dry ice - with a surface temperature of -78 degrees Celsius - helps keep products frozen during transportation. As it does not melt, it keeps goods free from moisture.

It is also used in the entertainment industry, for creating special effects.

Dry ice can be hazardous if used incorrectly. Due to its extreme temperature, handling dry ice incorrectly may lead to cold burns and frostbite.