Couple With 5 Children Jumps To Death In Rajasthan Canal

A police team has started the rescue operation with the help of local divers. (Representational)

A couple jumped to their deaths in a canal with their five children in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Wednesday, police said.

Shankarlal (32) and his wife Badli (30) jumped into the Narmada main canal near Siddheshwar Paldi with their five children, Sanchore police station SHO Niranjan Pratap Singh said.

A police team has started the rescue operation with the help of local divers.

So far, the body of their eight-year-old son has been recovered.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)