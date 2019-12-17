Cold Wave Intensifies In Rajasthan, Mount Abu Records Temperature Of 1.2 Degree Celsius

The weather conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours (File)

Cold wave conditions intensified in Rajasthan with the state's only hill station Mount Abu recording a minimum temperature of 1.2 degree Celsius on Monday night, the meteorological department said.

In the plains, Bhilwara was the coldest place as it recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degree Celsius.

In Sikar and Jaipur, the minimum temperature was 5 and 5.5 degrees respectively, the Met department said.

Chittorgarh and Phalodi (Jodhpur) recorded 6 degrees, Vanasthali (Tonk), Ganganagar and Jaisalmer recorded 6.5 degree Celcius each, Ajmer recorded 6.6 degrees while Dabok (Udaipur), Jodhpur city, Bikaner, Kota and Barmer recorded night temperatures of 7, 7.2, 7.3, 7.6 and 7.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

The weather conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours.