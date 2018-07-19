Armed Dacoity In Palghar District

Police have launched a search to trace the dacoits. (Representational image)

A gang of seven armed men burgled a house at Wadavli in neighbouring Palghar district and looted valuables and cash worth over Rs 8 lakh today, police said.

The burglars entered the house through the kitchen door at around 3:30 AM, an official said.

They pointed a revolver at the family including a couple and his mother threatening them to face dire consequences if they raised an alarm, he said.

The dacoits, armed with knives, took away cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 8.50 lakh, according to police.

Police have launched a search to trace the dacoits, the Palghar district police spokesperson said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

A case has been registered against unidentified dacoits under various sections of the IPC and provisions of the Arms Act.