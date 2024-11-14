97 Government Schools To Be Shut Down In Sikkim Due To Low Student Numbers

78 primary, 12 junior high and 7senior secondary schools are being shut down in Sikkim.(Representational)

The Sikkim government has decided to close 97 schools after the current semester due to low student enrolment, Education Minister Raju Basnet said on Thursday.

The schools identified for closure include 78 primary, 12 junior high and seven senior secondary.

Basnet added that students from these institutes will be merged into the nearest functional schools at the end of the current semester.

"The decision aims to ensure better utilisation of resources and to enhance the quality of education," Basnet added.

He emphasised that the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government, led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, has made education a top priority.

"The government is committed to providing quality education and has allocated the best available infrastructure and resources across the state's schools," he said.

