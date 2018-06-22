6-Year-Old Wedding Guest Went For Water At Midnight. Raped, Strangled A case under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act has been registered against the accused and further investigations is on, the SP added.

A six-year-old girl, who had gone to attend a wedding in Gwalior, was allegedly raped and killed by an unidentified person, a police official said today.



The incident took place in the early hours yesterday and her body was recovered from the bushes near the wedding venue. "Body of a minor girl was found in the forest area near Kesar Pahari in Gwalior earlier today.The girl was missing since last night.CCTV footage has emerged of a man taking the girl with him.Drag marks and blood spots found on the spot, post-mortem to be conducted," police told ANI.



The girl was sleeping with her family members at the wedding venue. In the middle of the night, she got up to quench her thirst from a water point near the venue.



"When she did not return, her worried family members launched a search, but failed to find her," the police official added.



The family then approached the police, who then went through the CCTV footage, after which they recovered her body from the nearby bushes yesterday morning.



"The accused first sexually assaulted her and then strangulated her to death," the official said.



Gwalior SP, Navneet Bhasin said police have formed teams to arrest the accused.



A case under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act has been registered against the accused and further investigations is on, the SP added.



