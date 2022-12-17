3 Arrested In Indore For Dancing While Waving Knives During Birthday Party

The police registered a case against them under the Arms Act. (Representational)

Police in Indore on Saturday arrested three persons and detained two minors who were apparently dancing while waving knives in their hands on Shahrukh Khan's song.

The incident came to light when the video was posted on a social media platform. The accused were seen celebrating someone's birthday and dancing to the song 'Bol Bole Bol Tujko Kya Chahiye' from Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan's film 'Trimurti.'

The men held knives, about one and a half feet long, in their hands while dancing to the song.

After noticing the video on social media, the police swung into action.

The police registered a case under the Arms Act. Two of the accused are minors, the police informed.

Station in-charge, Tejaji Nagar, Ramdeen Kanwa said, "On Friday, the police got a video in which five youths celebrating a birthday party were dancing with knives in their hands. Police have taken action against them under Section 25 of Arms Act. Two of them are minors."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)