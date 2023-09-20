Opinion: Women's Reservation Bill - An Epic Moment, Cue Uplifting Music

The need for affirmative action for women in legislative bodies has been articulated by scholars for years. Political scientists like Anne Phillips and Drude Dahlerup have argued that the "politics of presence" is crucial for the effective functioning of a democratic system. Without women, who constitute around 50% of the population, having a fair share of seats, legislatures lack the perspectives that are essential for inclusive lawmaking. With only 15% of women legislators in India's House of the People, their underrepresentation not only reveals a gender disparity but also constitutes a democratic deficit.

The move by the Union Government to table The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, is laudable on multiple fronts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Ganesh Chaturthi and the fact that this was the first bill tabled in the new Parliament building makes the occasion memorable. This is part of the democratic reforms that were initiated by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. However, due to the absence of political support across the party lines, it never went through. Now, the government under PM Modi has taken upon itself to ensure that women's presence in legislative bodies rise to at least 33%, increasing the count of women in the House of the People from the current 82 to at least 181.

The underrepresentation of women in state legislative assemblies is even more glaring. Based on recent data, it's abundantly clear that the percentage of women legislators at the state level is alarmingly low. In an answer to parliament by the then Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in December 2022, the percentages of women elected to state legislative assemblies were revealed, and the numbers are staggering. This data is slightly dated as the cut-off date is 9 December 2022.

Consider this: The states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Karnataka, for example, have fewer than 5% of their legislative seats occupied by women. Assam has 4.76%, Arunachal Pradesh 5.00%, and Karnataka, a mere 3.14%. Most shocking perhaps are Mizoram and Nagaland, where not a single woman has been elected to the legislative assembly as of 2018.

This is not just about specific states. It's a nationwide concern. Even states like Bihar and Haryana, which have crossed the 10% threshold, only have 10.70% and 10.00% female representation. Across the board, there gaping disparity. The bill will address this very issue. Women's issues can't be fully addressed if only about 15% of state legislators are women. Legislation reflects the values of those who make it, so this lack of representation is problematic.

It's not just about gender equality; having more women in politics improves the system and society. Their absence alienates many women, undermining the system's legitimacy. Research indicates that when more women hold political roles, it boosts political participation among women, debunking the notion that politics is an all-male sphere.

Moreover, the presence of women in politics serves as a potent role model effect. Women in high office dispel the myth of politics being unattainable for other women, encouraging them to consider political careers. Female politicians are more likely to advocate for policies and legislation that directly affect women's lives, thereby promoting a political agenda that is more inclusive and representative of the population's needs. The direct correlation between women in power and women-centric policies can heighten the sense of political efficacy among female citizens, inspiring more active participation. They're more likely to advocate for policies affecting women, making politics more inclusive and representative. Finally, female politicians often bring different styles and priorities, making political settings more welcoming for women and fostering a more effective system.

Western liberal democracies frequently lecture India on its commitment to democratic values. While V-Dem controversially labels India as an "electoral autocracy", it's worth noting that India stands distinctively ahead in substantive areas which these countries are now terming as democratic. India is the only major democracy with affirmative action for women in local bodies. If the proposed bill becomes law and is enacted, not only will the number of women in state legislatures and the House of the People see a significant increase, but India will also set a unique precedent as the only major democracy in the world to implement such affirmative action.

Notably, the bill also has a temporal framework-after an initial period of 15 years, its term can be extended, providing a measured and evaluative approach to a long-standing issue. While some may argue that the bill won't take effect at least before 2029 elections due to the delimitation and census processes, the legislation sets the stage for a future where women will play a more substantial role in the political sphere, not as a token but as a rightful part of the democratic process. In a world where the contributions of Indian women are being increasingly recognized, from sports to startups, this legislative move is not just timely but integral to India's democratic ethos.

In the words of Professor Albus Dumbledore from J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" series, "We must all face the choice between what is right and what is easy." For far too long, Indian politics has taken the easy route, sidelining the voices and perspectives of 50% of its population. Scholars like Anne Phillips have pointed out the gaping hole in any democratic setup due to the underrepresentation of women for years, and now it seems the government is finally willing to mend it. The introduction of The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, is akin to the epic moment in cinema when the underdog steps up, cue uplifting music, and everyone wonders why it took so long to recognize the potential. Sure, the bill isn't a magical fix, but it's a step forward. A crucial one. And for that, even Dumbledore would give it an approving nod-twinkling eyes and all.

Bibek Debroy is the Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) & Aditya Sinha is Additional Private Secretary (Policy & Research), EAC-PM.

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.