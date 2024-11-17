Shah Rukh Khan has quit smoking. This news, in addition to providing significant health benefits to the actor, could also bring substantial financial rewards. The common perception is that many more youth- and health-related brands may now line up to sign India's most popular actor.

A self-confessed chain smoker who once admitted to smoking "100 cigarettes a day", Khan revealed during a ‘meet-and-greet' event on his birthday, 2 November: "There's a good thing — I'm not smoking anymore, guys. I thought I wouldn't feel so breathless after quitting, but I still feel it. Inshallah, that will also get OK." His statement has sent a positive message to his fans, who have long been enamoured by his acting and charisma.

However, Khan also clarified that he does not consider himself a role model in this regard, given that he smoked aggressively for 30 years. The extent of Khan's nicotine addiction is underscored by the fact that, as the owner of IPL team KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders), he was once seen smoking during an IPL match between KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Not only fans, but many other Bollywood actors who also struggle with heavy smoking might draw strength from Khan's decision to quit. It is often assumed that creative individuals, who are required to produce emotionally intense work, have higher tendencies to consume nicotine as a way of coping. Some also smoke in an attempt to look ‘cool'.

Health Benefits

Khan admitted that despite quitting, he still experiences breathlessness, which serves as a serious reminder of the lasting impact smoking can have on the body. Smoking can damage the eyes, leading to conditions that may even result in blindness, while also reducing fertility and disturbing hormonal balances.

The effects of smoking on the skin are also significant, as it narrows the blood vessels, limiting the flow of oxygen and nutrients to the skin. This can lead to early wrinkles and accelerated ageing, as well as dark pigmentation around the lips and the persistent odour of nicotine on the body.

Studies and experts have confirmed that even those who quit smoking later in life can significantly reduce their risk of serious health issues such as strokes, heart attacks, and chronic infections. The risk of developing cancers, particularly lung and throat cancers, also drops substantially. However, the risk level may not fully align with someone who has never smoked.

Health experts also highlight that former smokers typically experience a reduced dependency on medications for chronic conditions, improved mental well-being, and stronger immune systems, which are better equipped to fight infections.

For older adults, quitting smoking can add years to life expectancy, making those years healthier and more active. Skin also starts to improve after quitting, with a noticeable reduction in wrinkles and a healthier complexion.

“Whenever a person decides to quit smoking, they are bound to see benefits. Over time, they'll start to feel more energetic as the smoke is cleared from their lungs,” says Dr Nikhil Modi, senior pulmonologist at Apollo Hospitals, Delhi.

“They begin to recover from the damage to their blood vessels, and the risk of heart attacks gradually decreases. Over time, the risk of stroke and other illnesses also diminishes as one continues to stay smoke-free,” he adds.

Positive Image

Videos of Khan's announcement went viral on social media. With a massive following on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), where he has 44.1 million followers, and Instagram, where he boasts 47.9 million followers, Khan's bold move will likely inspire many of his fans to give up smoking. He will undoubtedly be seen as a role model, particularly among young people.

“Shah Rukh Khan was a well-known chain smoker in the film industry. Quitting smoking is one of the best ways to break that perception. This will inspire many smokers to follow suit,” says Sorav Jain, a digital marketer.

While Khan is not short of wealth, his decision could motivate many regular smokers, who often spend heavily on cigarettes, to reconsider their habits. The money spent on cigarettes could be better used for personal development or other family necessities.

“It's a very good step Shah Rukh Khan has taken. He has set an example for many of his fans, who should now consider quitting smoking themselves,” says Dr Modi.

Many global brands advocate for clean living, healthy lifestyles, and a ‘no smoking' policy. As such, it will be easier for these brands to partner with Khan, who is regarded as a trendsetter.

Reports indicate that brands endorsed by Khan are pleased with this development, believing it will enhance his image and status. This could also result in financial benefits for Khan, as youth-centric brands and others who previously avoided him due to his public smoking image may now be eager to sign him.

According to TAM Media Research, Khan was among India's most visible celebrities in advertisements during the first half of 2024.

“Shah Rukh Khan is still the king of Bollywood, and nothing will stop brand endorsements from coming his way — whether he smokes or not. However, he may attract more health-related brands now,” says Jain.

In today's media-driven world, when a celebrity quits a bad habit, it often becomes headline news. Many stars embrace sobriety or adopt plant-based diets as they age — not as a fashion statement, but as a realisation for better health. As long as the fans are positively impacted, such news deserves to make the headlines.

(The author is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author