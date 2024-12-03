Mohan Bhagwat, the Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), recently sparked wide debate with his statement advocating for families to have three children. While critics were quick to dismiss his suggestion as regressive, a deeper look reveals that his call is rooted in population science and reflects the socio-economic and demographic realities of contemporary India. This perspective, far from being anachronistic, aligns with pressing concerns about India's future demographic stability, economic sustainability, and cultural preservation.

The Vedas, Upanishads, and other ancient Indian texts emphasise the significance of family and procreation as essential aspects of societal stability and dharma. In Vedic philosophy, family life is regarded as the cornerstone of civilisation. The Grihastha Ashrama (householder stage) is one of the four stages of life in the Vedic tradition, focusing on fulfilling societal duties, raising children, and contributing to the community.

Continuity of Dharma: The Rig Veda (1.89.1) emphasises the importance of maintaining societal order and continuity through offspring. The verse underscores the necessity of progeny for preserving dharma and sustaining cultural values. "Prajābhir vardhatām āyuḥ" — May your life be enriched with progeny.

Cultural and Spiritual Legacy: In the Vedic worldview, children are considered carriers of both material and spiritual inheritance. Larger families ensure that traditions, values, and rituals are passed down through generations, safeguarding India's cultural heritage.

The Role of Yajnas and Rituals: Several Vedic rituals, such as the Putrakameshti Yajna, highlight the importance of children in sustaining not just families but society as a whole. The desire for children was never seen as merely personal but as a contribution to the collective well-being of the community.

Balance in Society: The concept of Rta (cosmic order) in Vedic literature speaks to the balance required in all aspects of life. A balanced population aligns with this principle, avoiding both overpopulation and demographic decline.

India is at a critical juncture in its demographic evolution. Over the last few decades, the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) in the country has fallen significantly. According to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), India's TFR has dropped to 2.0, below the replacement level of 2.1. While this decline is often celebrated as a sign of developmental progress, it also raises alarm bells for the long-term implications on population stability. Countries that have sustained low fertility rates, such as Japan and South Korea, are now grappling with the severe consequences of shrinking populations and ageing societies. These challenges include labour shortages, economic stagnation, and mounting pressure on social welfare systems. For India, a similar path could jeopardise its demographic dividend—the youthful population that has been a key driver of its economic rise.

Another crucial dimension to consider is the uneven distribution of fertility rates among different communities in India. Some groups have already adopted small-family norms, while others continue to exhibit higher fertility rates. This demographic imbalance could disrupt societal cohesion and cultural harmony over time. Bhagwat's suggestion for families to have three children seeks to address this disparity, ensuring that all communities contribute proportionally to the nation's demographic stability.

The issue is not merely one of numbers; it is about maintaining the vibrancy and sustainability of India's population. A declining population among specific groups could lead to the erosion of cultural diversity and heritage. Population is the repository of a society's values, traditions, and civilisational ethos. Bhagwat's call, therefore, is not just about bolstering numbers but about safeguarding the cultural and social fabric of the nation.

Economic factors further underscore the importance of Bhagwat's statement. India's labour-intensive economy, spanning agriculture, manufacturing, and services, relies on a steady influx of young workers. A declining birth rate could result in labour shortages, disrupting economic growth and development. The experiences of countries like Japan and China, which have struggled to reverse their low fertility trends despite introducing pro-natalist policies, highlight the urgency of addressing this issue before it becomes irreversible. For India, maintaining a healthy birth rate is not just an economic necessity but a strategic imperative. Population trends also have significant implications for national security. A large population ensures a robust defence force and economic resilience. Countries with shrinking populations often find their global influence waning. India, with its aspirations of becoming a global leader, cannot afford to neglect the strategic importance of demographic strength. Bhagwat's call for three children per family can be seen as a proactive measure to secure the nation's future on multiple fronts.

Critics have raised concerns about the environmental impact of population growth, arguing that it could exacerbate resource depletion and ecological degradation. However, this perspective often overlooks the role of sustainable development practices in balancing population growth with environmental conservation. Technological advancements and policy interventions can ensure that India's population growth does not come at the cost of its natural resources. Another criticism levelled against Bhagwat's statement is that it undermines women's autonomy and reproductive rights. However, this interpretation misses the essence of his suggestion, which is not a directive but an appeal to reconsider family planning norms in light of national interests. Encouraging families to have three children does not negate the importance of women's education, health, and empowerment. In fact, these aspects are integral to ensuring that larger families are both sustainable and beneficial for society.

The experiences of other nations provide valuable lessons for India. Japan's fertility rate has plummeted to 1.3, and its population has been shrinking since 2011. The resulting labour shortages and economic stagnation serve as a cautionary tale. Similarly, China's stringent one-child policy led to a demographic crisis, prompting the government to allow two—and now three—children per family.

However, reversing fertility trends has proven challenging, even with supportive policies. India must act decisively to avoid a similar fate. To translate Bhagwat's vision into actionable outcomes, India needs to adopt a holistic approach. Pro-family policies, such as tax benefits, housing incentives, and childcare support for larger families, can encourage parents to have more children. Investments in education and healthcare are essential to ensure that every child, regardless of family size, has access to opportunities for growth and development. Addressing regional disparities in fertility rates through targeted interventions can further promote demographic balance. At the same time, integrating population planning with sustainable development strategies can mitigate environmental concerns.

Thus, Mohan Bhagwat's call for families to have three children is not a mere rhetorical suggestion but a timely intervention rooted in both scientific reasoning and civilisational foresight. As India stands at the cusp of demographic transformation, the lessons from population science and the wisdom of Vedic traditions converge to highlight the necessity of balancing fertility rates to sustain economic growth, cultural vibrancy, and societal harmony. Demographic stability is vital for India to maintain its global stature, economic resilience, and societal cohesion. A decline in the working-age population, coupled with an ageing society, poses risks that cannot be ignored. Modern science warns against the consequences of falling below replacement-level fertility, as seen in countries like Japan and China. At the same time, Vedic ideals emphasise the sanctity of family as the foundation of a stable, thriving society, reinforcing the value of intergenerational continuity and cultural preservation. Rather than viewing Bhagwat's statement through the lens of controversy, it must be understood as a call to action—a recognition of the delicate balance between growth and decline. By fostering policies that encourage sustainable family expansion, investing in education and healthcare, and integrating environmental stewardship into population planning, India can secure a future where its demographic advantage continues to propel its progress. In a world where nations are grappling with demographic crises, Bhagwat's vision offers a proactive and holistic framework. It challenges us to think beyond numbers, to recognise the profound connection between population, culture, and prosperity, and to embrace solutions that honour both modern science and timeless wisdom.

(Views expressed are personal. Dr Barthwal teaches Political Science in Sri Aurobindo College and Rajiv Tuli is an independent columnist and author)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author