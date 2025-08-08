The Indo-US trade relationship, once a beacon of strategic partnership, has faced significant turbulence in recent months. The trade talks, initially aimed at fostering mutual economic benefits, descended into a stalemate as the US pressed India with ambitious and arguably unrealistic demands. Trump's administration sought extensive market access for American agricultural products, pharmaceuticals, and technology services, while imposing steep tariffs on Indian exports such as steel, aluminium, textiles, and IT services. These tariffs, coupled with demands that threatened India's domestic stakeholders, were met with resolute resistance from India, under the steadfast leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Committed to protecting the interests of farmers, fisheries, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), India refused to yield, prioritising its economic sovereignty. This principled stance, as noted by economists Stuart and Linda Stern in their 2023 book India's Economic Ascendancy: Navigating Global Trade Challenges, has not only safeguarded India's core sectors but positioned it to emerge stronger from the ongoing tariff chaos.

The resilience of India's economy is a cornerstone of its ability to weather these tariff pressures with minimal disruption. Over the past decade, India has transformed into a diversified economic powerhouse, bolstered by strategic reforms and robust domestic demand. The 'Make in India' initiative, launched by PM Modi in 2014, has catalysed growth in manufacturing, reducing India's reliance on imports in critical sectors like electronics, pharmaceuticals, and defence. According to the Reserve Bank of India's 2024 Annual Report, India's foreign exchange reserves stand at a formidable $700 billion, providing a substantial buffer against external economic shocks. Furthermore, India's trade portfolio is increasingly diversified, with exports to the US constituting only 18% of its total exports in 2024, as reported by the Ministry of Commerce. The tariffs, which primarily target specific sectors, affect less than 10% of India's export revenue, limiting their overall impact. Domestic consumption, accounting for over 60% of India's GDP, continues to drive growth, fuelled by a burgeoning middle class and a thriving digital economy. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which processed over 140 billion transactions in 2024, exemplifies the strength of India's internal market.

This economic fortitude ensures that India can absorb the tariff shock without derailing its growth trajectory. This tariff crisis presents India with a strategic opportunity to accelerate its pursuit of technological autonomy and expand its global market reach. The Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative, another visionary policy spearheaded by PM Modi, has driven investments in indigenous technologies, particularly in critical areas like semiconductors, 5G infrastructure, and renewable energy. The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has attracted global tech giants like Apple, Samsung, and Foxconn, boosting electronics exports by 22% in 2024, according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The tariff pressures have further galvanised India's focus on reducing dependence on foreign technology, with the $10 billion semiconductor mission set to commence domestic chip production by 2026. Concurrently, India is diversifying its trade partnerships to mitigate the tariff impact. Recent free trade agreements with the UAE and Australia, alongside ongoing negotiations for a UK-India FTA, reflect India's pivot toward new markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) projects that India's exports to non-US markets could grow by 15-20% annually over the next five years, reinforcing its global economic clout. This dual strategy of tech autonomy and market diversification positions India to transform the tariff challenge into a catalyst for long-term growth.

While India strengthens its economic foundations, the burden of these tariffs is poised to fall heavily on US consumers, potentially fuelling domestic resentment. Higher tariffs on Indian goods, including pharmaceuticals, textiles, and auto components, increase costs for American importers, who pass these on to consumers. A 2024 study by the Peterson Institute for International Economics estimated that such tariffs could raise US household costs by $1,200-$1,500 annually, disproportionately impacting middle- and lower-income families. US experts are already raising alarms over these consequences. Economist Joseph Stiglitz, in a 2024 op-ed in The New York Times, warned that protectionist policies risk exacerbating inflation and eroding consumer confidence, potentially leading to voter backlash. Similarly, a report by the US Chamber of Commerce (2025) highlighted that tariffs on Indian pharmaceuticals could disrupt supply chains for generic drugs, which account for 90% of US prescriptions, further driving up healthcare costs. As inflation remains a pressing concern in the US, these price hikes could spark significant discontent, underscoring the unintended domestic fallout of tariff policies.

The tariff crisis has also reshaped the geopolitical landscape, creating opportunities for India to assert its global influence. By standing firm against coercive trade tactics, India has bolstered its reputation as a principled and independent power. This stance has opened the door to fresh alignments, particularly within the Russia-India-China (RIC) framework. Prime Minister Modi's proposed visit to Beijing for the 2025 SCO Summit and his recent call with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signal India's intent to deepen ties with BRICS partners. These diplomatic engagements, as noted by the Ministry of External Affairs (2025), reflect India's strategic balancing act, leveraging the tariff dispute to enhance its geopolitical leverage. The potential revival of RIC cooperation, alongside strengthened BRICS collaboration, positions India as a pivotal player in a multipolar world. By fostering these partnerships, India is not only countering US pressure but also shaping a new global order that prioritises mutual cooperation over unilateral demands.

India's economy today is far stronger than in past decades, when external pressures could destabilise its markets. The tariff chaos, rather than weakening India, marks an inflexion point that highlights its economic resilience and strategic foresight. Under PM Modi's deft leadership, India has fortified its economic fundamentals, pursued technological self-reliance, and expanded its global footprint. As the US grapples with the domestic consequences of its tariff policies, India's diversified economy, robust reserves, and proactive diplomacy ensure it emerges not just unscathed but stronger. This moment could well define India's ascent as a global economic and geopolitical powerhouse, ready to chart its own course in an increasingly complex world.

(The writer is a national spokesperson of the BJP and an author)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author