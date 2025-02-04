Kumbh, or Maha Kumbh, is celebrated every 12 years at four different locations in India. Among them, Prayagraj, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati rivers meet, is the most important. This confluence is known as Triveni. During these occasions, massive congregations of devotees gather at these riverbanks to take a ritual bath in the holy waters. In these moments, all differences—whether of creed, color, age, sect, or region—disappear as people bathe together. These congregations are often referred to as Melas. The Kumbh is fundamentally a peaceful gathering of people, with only a few focused on publicity or glamour.

Extensive arrangements are made to ensure the smooth movement of millions of pilgrims, as well as their safety. The success of these efforts hinges on finding a balance between the people's aspirations and beliefs and the need to ensure their safety and smooth transit to and from the sacred sites. Therefore, it is essential to understand the entire ecosystem of the Kumbh holistically. For the purposes of this article, we will focus on the Prayagraj Kumbh.

The People's Aspirations

The Kumbh Mela is linked to the Hindu mythological story of the churning of the ocean, known as Samudra-Manthan, where the Devas and Asuras churned the ocean to obtain the nectar of immortality (Amrit). The Amrit was placed in a Kumbh (pot), and during the struggle that followed, drops of the nectar fell at four locations. These places were sanctified, and they became the sites for the Kumbh Mela every 12 years.

Astrologically, the Kumbh Mela occurs when the positions of certain planets align with those at the time of the original event. The positions of the Sun and Jupiter are particularly significant. Hindus believe that bathing in the rivers during these auspicious moments serves two main purposes: the washing away of sins and the attainment of Moksha (liberation). Motivated by these beliefs, millions of pilgrims gather at the sacred sites to take the holy dip.

The Challenge of Crowd Management

The greatest challenge of the Kumbh Mela lies in managing the massive crowds. Driven by a strong desire, the pilgrims aim to bathe at the same sacred site, often at the same time. Effectively managing the crowds to ensure their safety is the main goal of the arrangements. Since the Kumbh lasts approximately 45 days, with six key bathing days, it is a long-term event that requires highly detailed planning. The key challenges include:

Security

Sanitation and public health

Safe and efficient movement of pilgrims

Transport logistics

These challenges begin as soon as the Mela preparations commence, often after the rains, and grow progressively. It is crucial for all concerned to remain vigilant and avoid complacency. Various SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) are developed, but the central challenge remains crowd management.

Lessons From 2001 Maha Kumbh

During the 2001 Maha Kumbh, the first of the millennium and free from incidents, the guiding principle for crowd management was established: "Stagger in Time and Space". Accordingly, emergency and contingency plans were devised. Additional bathing ghats were constructed upstream on the Ganga River, and pilgrims were encouraged to bathe there, as the waters in the Sangam region were equally sacred. Though this measure had limited appeal, it helped alleviate some of the pressure on the main bathing area, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

The Sangam area itself became a focal point during the Mela. The confluence, referred to as the Sangam Nose, is the epicenter of the Kumbh Mela, and most people want to bathe there. This area is relatively small, with a major portion reserved for the Akharas, who have their own ritual baths. The space for general pilgrims is limited, and access to the Yamuna River is restricted due to its depth and hazards. As a result, the area for bathing at Sangam is much smaller than most pilgrims anticipate.

Effective management of the Sangam region is critical for successful crowd control. This area needs continuous monitoring, as it dictates the success of emergency measures for crowd safety. Unfortunately, in 2025, the failure to monitor this area adequately led to a stampede as the area became overwhelmed by surging crowds, preventing the timely implementation of emergency plans.

Managing the Layout of the Mela

The layout of the Mela and its arrangements depend heavily on the course of the Ganga, which can fluctuate after the rains. The Yamuna River, in contrast, has a stable and deep course. Managing this area requires maintaining clear space at Sangam, despite the challenges posed by fluctuating river levels.

While some call for strictness, particularly in emotionally charged situations, there is a limit to how much sakhti (strictness) people will tolerate proactively.

Following the stampede, several strict measures were put in place: the Mela area became a no-vehicle zone, VIP passes were revoked, and one-way movement was enforced. These measures were widely accepted, as demonstrated during the Vasant Panchami Snan on February 3.

The Growing Crowd

The crowd at the Mela has increased over the years, with estimates reaching up to 400 million people. The actual Mela area spans 4,000 hectares (approximately 10,000 acres), and not all of this land is designated for pilgrim movement.

Each Kumbh Mela carries its own myths, legends, and beliefs. This year, the belief that the Mela comes only once every 144 years fueled further enthusiasm, as many wanted to experience the sacred moment while alive, as they would not live to see another such event.

One notable aspect of this year's Mela was the exemplary post-incident management. After the stampede, all stakeholders worked together to quickly normalise the situation with prompt and coordinated actions.

While advanced technologies like drones and AI can assist authorities, they cannot replace human oversight and management. It is advisable to stick to proven administrative practices and take proactive measures.

(The author of this article served as the IGP for the Maha Kumbh in 2001 at Prayagraj. It was the first Kumbh of this millennium and was free of any untoward incidents.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author