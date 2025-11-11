Last Updated On

Last Updated On Nov 11, 2025 09:16 am IST

Published On Nov 11, 2025 09:14 am IST

1. Bihar is home to two UNESCO World Heritage Sites. If one is Nalanda University, which is the other?

a) Barabar Caves

b) Rohtasgarh Fort

c) Mahabodhi Temple

2. Who is the international airport in Patna named after?

a) Rajendra Prasad

b) Jayaprakash Narayan

c) LN Mishra

3. In 2025, Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to score a century in men's T20 cricket, hitting 101 off 38 balls for…

a) Delhi Capitals

b) Rajasthan Royals

c) Gujarat Titans

4. Which common bird is also the state bird of Bihar?

a) Rock Pigeon

b) Common Myna

c) House Sparrow

5. About 475 BCE, where was the capital of the Magadha empire located?

a) Darbhanga

b) Purnea

c) Pataliputra

6. Which festival is also known as Surya Shashti?

a) Makar Sankaranti

b) Chhath Puja

c) Teej

7. Which fruit, grown extensively in Muzaffarpur, received GI certification in 2018?

a) Chinia banana

b) Dussehri mango

c) Shahi litchi

8. Which Dumraon-born musician played Raag Kafi at the Red Fort on 15 August 1947?

a) Hariprasad Chaurasia

b) Shiv Kumar Sharma

c) Bismillah Khan

9. Which of these is one of the 22 scheduled languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India?

a) Bhojpuri

b) Maithili

c) Magahi

10. Which famous English novelist was born in Motihari on 25 June 1903?

a) George Orwell

b) Rudyard Kipling

c) Thomas Hardy

11. Which city, famous for silk textiles and sarees, was described as the kingdom of Anga in the Mahabharata?

a) Gaya

b) Samastipur

c) Bhagalpur

12. Traditionally, Madhubani painting was done on...

a) Cotton bedsheets

b) Mud walls and floors of huts

c) Large serving dishes

13. Who won his first National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Bhiku Mhatre in the 1999 film Satya?

a) Pankaj Tripathi

b) Naseeruddin Shah

c) Manoj Bajpayee

14. Which Purnea-born politician was a member of the Indian team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup?

a) Saba Karim

b) Kirti Azad

c) Yashpal Sharma

15. Which movement began after an agriculturist named Raj Kumar Shukla met Gandhiji and requested him to come and help him?

a) Bardoli Satyagraha

b) Champaran Satyagraha

c) Bhoodan Movement

16. Champaran meat, also known as Ahuna Mutton Curry, is traditionally prepared in/on…

a) Large brass cauldrons/kadhais

b) Sealed earthen pots

c) Cast iron tawas

17. Which river is known as the 'Sorrow of Bihar'?

a) Kosi

b) Ghaghara

c) Gandak

18. The Jal Mandir at Pawapuri marks the spot where…

a) Guru Nanak was born

b) Lord Mahavira was cremated

c) Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment

19. Which month-long event takes place on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima in November at the confluence of the Ganga and Gandak?

a) Rajgir Mahotsav

b) Chhath Puja

c) Sonepur Fair

20. Which traditional deep-fried sweet snack from Bihar is also called khajoor?

a) Thekua

b) Lai

c) Malpua

21. At a traditional Bihari wedding, what would a groom do with a 'mauri'?

a) Wear it

b) Eat it

c) Sleep on it

22. Which Bihar-born footballer was the top scorer of the gold medal- winning Indian team at the 1951 Asian Games in New Delhi?

a) Sahu Mewalal

b) Mahabir Prasad

c) Sheikh Abdul Latif

23. Which is the only tiger reserve of Bihar?

a) Sahyadri Tiger Reserve

b) Valmiki Tiger Reserve

c) Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

24. The ruins of which ancient university, established by King Dharmapala, lies about 38 km from Bhagalpur?

a) Vikramshila

b) Taxila

c) Nagarjuna Vidyapeeth

25. Which well-known politician, born on 2 December 1960, received his early education at St. Xavier's School in Patna?

a) Rajnath Singh

b) JP Nadda

c) Dharmendra Pradhan

Answers:

1. Mahabodhi Temple

2. Jayaprakash Narayan

3. Rajasthan Royals

4. House Sparrow

5. Pataliputra

6. Chhath Puja

7. Shahi litchi

8. Bismillah Khan

9. Maithili

10. George Orwell

11. Bhagalpur

12. Mud walls and floors of huts

13. Manoj Bajpayee

14. Kirti Azad

15. Champaran Satyagraha

16. Sealed earthen pots

17. Kosi

18. Lord Mahavira was cremated

19. Sonepur Fair

20. Thekua

21. Wear it — it is a traditional headgear worn by the groom at his wedding.

22. Sahu Mewalal

23. Valmiki Tiger Reserve

24. Vikramshila

25. JP Nadda

Scores

0-4: Sadly, you know nothing about the great state of Bihar.

5-8: Good on you. Even if you are not from Bihar, you have done well.

9-15: You should fancy yourself as an expert on Bihar.

16-25: Terrific. You are the Bihar expert.

(Derek O'Brien, MP, leads the Trinamool Congress in the Rajya Sabha)