There were little surprises about what US President Donald Trump told his country and the world in his joint address to the US Congress last week. The ramifications of the over 90-minute speech, considered one of the longest delivered in decades, would be experienced in America in the weeks ahead as DOGE Chief Elon Musk's slashes have begun to stir the cauldron. It is here that the politics inside the Beltway, as Washington politics is identified, would determine the course.

There were two distinct and discernible threads in the February 25 speech, which, in essence, was a reiteration and elaboration on the issues he flagged during the campaign. One, Trump outlined how his administration was rolling out plans to take America on the path to regaining its “greatness” and ushering in a “golden era”. The other was a distinct display of partisanship that is now a more pronounced feature of American politics.

Americans Have Never Been More Divided

Aware of the sharp polarisation in the United States, the Democratic leadership had suggested its members not to react to Trump in a fashion that would give Republicans a chance to shape the narrative. But that proved difficult as handheld signs and placards populated the area, conveying objection to several measures that the new administration announced.

Deep divisions were on full display. While some Democrats carried placards reading “Save Medicaid”, others flashed cards that had “Lies” or “Protect Veterans” written on them as Trump read out a long list of budgetary allocations made under the previous administration allegedly for ‘dubious' or ‘non-priority' beneficiaries.

Simultaneously, senior Democratic Congressman Al Green of Texas was escorted out of the House for interrupting the President's speech. It was Green who had moved an impeachment motion against President Trump in his first term; in fact, last month, he had threatened to do so again. Many women members turned up in pink attire to protest policies they said were against women, while a few staged a walkout. Towards the end, most Democrats swiftly exited the floor while Republicans stood applauding the address.

Taking Everyone Along

In the weeks ahead, Trump and his team will require the support of Congress to pass proposals and to usher in tax reforms and policies. This will require amending existing laws. The Republicans control both the House and the Senate, though with a slender majority. Typical political play on The Hill will require dexterous deal-making. That is the challenge the administration of the day faces, despite its inherent strength.

After the experience during the first term, President Donald Trump is acutely aware of how Members of Congress, even those belonging to the Republican Party, can throw a spanner in his plans. Unlike in parliamentary democracy, where a whip forces members to toe the party line, on the Hill, each bill requires negotiation. It is not unusual for members of one party to support a Bill floated by a member from the other side of the aisle. These voting patterns are dictated by the policies and commitment of members on issues they or their constituents advocate.

How Will GOP Act?

While mentioning his plan to offer tax breaks for interest on loans taken for cars made in the United States, President Trump pointed towards the Democrats and encouraged them to pass it along with a few other measures thrown in, like ending taxes on tips, overtime pay, and social security benefits. In his typical style, President Trump mocked the Democrats: “… And I am sure people on my right – I don't mean the Republican right but my right here [occupied by Democrats] – I am sure you are going to vote for those tax cuts because I don't believe people will ever vote for you”, he said, adding, “I am doing you a big favour by telling you that.”

While President Trump's comment riled the Democrats, the administration has to factor in how the GOP acts. Days ahead of the speech, the House voted narrowly—217 to 215—to take forward the Republican plan for President Trump's legislative agenda. This was after an all-day effort managed to convince a few Republicans to come on board at the last minute. The priorities included measures for border, energy, and taxes and was the first major test for the Grand Old Party (GOP) and Speaker Mike Johnson, who had to cancel round one of voting and then call it again. There was a group of Republican conservatives who were not convinced to support the measure as it did not reduce the deficit enough.

All this shows there is no easy way.

A section of GOP lawmakers baulked over Trump's suggestion to the Speaker to “get rid” of CHIPS and Science Act. The 2022 Act provided $52 billion for domestic semiconductor manufacturing and had strong bipartisan support. Add to this the general sense of discomfort the Democratic lawmakers are experiencing. They would be out to stall the President's agenda, especially when the new administration seeks to amend laws passed during Biden's tenure.

The growing chasm between the lawmakers on either side reflects the gulf in American politics that emerged during Trump's first term, continued during the interim period, and has resurfaced with much more force now. It makes the task difficult for moderates in either party to agree on a midpoint.

(K.V. Prasad is a senior Delhi-based journalist)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author