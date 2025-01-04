In 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister in the country's history to host a Christmas celebration at his residence. During this event, he acknowledged the contributions of the Christian community in nation-building across sectors such as healthcare, education, social service, and the armed forces. This year, for the first time ever, a Prime Minister accepted the invitation of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) to be the chief guest at their annual Christmas celebration, symbolising his commitment to fostering unity and building bridges across religious communities. Later on Christmas Day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda also visited the CBCI headquarters, underscoring the party's efforts to engage meaningfully with the Christian leadership.

Members of the Opposition bloc INDIA, along with their aligned narrative and activist ecosystem, have made it a routine to consistently criticise PM Modi and the BJP's approach to India's minority communities. In addition to targeting the Prime Minister and the BJP, they also direct criticism toward minority community leaders, including prominent church figures, who refuse to align with their carefully crafted misinformation campaigns aimed at creating fear and panic among minorities.

The office-bearers and leadership of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) have become the latest targets of criticism-first, for inviting the Prime Minister, who has long been the subject of their vilification campaigns, and second, for their alleged silence on issues with clear political undertones. Expecting the bishop's body to invite the Prime Minister conditionally or to raise specific issues during the event reflects a limited perspective. Christmas is a celebration that transcends political agendas and is marked by unity and goodwill.

Since taking office in 2014, PM Modi has consistently promoted the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas," aiming to foster development and unity for all Indians. Nowhere is this vision more visible than in India's northeastern region, where the Modi's government launched the "Act East" policy to bring transformative changes in infrastructure, connectivity, and capacity development. The government's efforts have resulted in over Rs 5 lakh crore in investments, with noticeable improvements in various sectors. The northeast is home to a large Christian population, with states like Nagaland, Mizoram, and Meghalaya having Christian majorities. Seven out of the eight states in the region are currently governed by the NDA, with the BJP securing electoral wins in areas where national minorities, including Christians and Buddhists, form the majority.

The Modi government has made significant strides in curbing insurgency movements across the northeast, some of which persisted until the early 2010s. By prioritising peace through dialogue and consensus, the government has helped bring stability to a region long plagued by unrest. Yet, in Manipur, where an age-old ethnic conflict is mischievously framed as religious strife, the Modi government faces unwarranted criticism from some quarters. In 2023, while this conflict was at its peak, the senior-most Cardinal in India, Gracias Oswald, an advisor of Pope Francis had issued a statement on these lines, with an appeal to not do anything that would worsen the situation between two tribes historically hostile to each other. The Prime Minister also in the floor of the house stated clearly the efforts made to restore peace in the state.

The criticism of the Modi government's handling of the Waqf Bill reflects a degree of hypocrisy, especially considering the overt involvement of Opposition MPs, as highlighted by Derek O'Brien in a recent op-ed in The Indian Express. These MPs reportedly sought to pressure the bishops' body into adopting a stance contrary to the broader interests of the Christian community. The Waqf Bill controversy underscores ongoing tensions in Kerala, where the church has voiced concerns over the state's Waqf Board claiming 404 acres of land, predominantly belonging to Latin Catholic families. The BJP has expressed solidarity with the church, supporting its stance on safeguarding constitutionally guaranteed property rights.

The Modi government amended the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) in 2020 to ensure greater transparency in the use of foreign funds by non-governmental organizations (NGOs). This move led to the cancellation of more than 19,000 NGO registrations for misusing funds between 2011 and 2019. In 2023, 26 new FCRA registrations were granted for Christian programmes, and 27 for Hindu initiatives. However, the Opposition persists in misrepresenting the government's actions as being anti-Christian.

The debate over religious conversions has been a constant point of contention. The Modi government supports laws passed by various states to prevent forced conversions, emphasising that individuals must have the right to convert only voluntarily. These laws are in line with the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion but does not permit coercion in conversion practices. The Supreme Court has affirmed the right to convert, as long as the conversion is genuine and voluntary. These measures are intended to protect vulnerable groups, particularly socio-linguistic minorities, SCs, and STs, whose rights and customs are protected by the Constitution.

There are repeated barbs on the celebration of Good Governance Day. It is not to be forgotten that December 25th is the Birth anniversary of BJP's founding president and the party's first ever Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The week from 19 to 25 of December is celebrated as good governance week to honour Vajpayee's contribution towards nation-building. Participation in this is voluntary. BJP leaders, along with party workers, join India's Christians in celebrating Christmas on the same day. National leaders like PM Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda have set visible examples.

While BJP's political detractors may question the stances of the government and the church leadership on issues affecting the Christian community, such criticisms largely stem from their exasperation at failing to distance minorities from the BJP. The trust placed in PM Modi's leadership and actions by a diverse cross-section of Indian citizens, including members of religious minorities, has been evident in recent state and national elections. This public trust, reinforced by India's vibrant democracy, drives his transformative and all-inclusive policies and politics.

(Anil K Antony is national secretary and national spokesperson of the BJP)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author