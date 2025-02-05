Democracy—widely believed to be the Western world's crowning achievement, the jewel in its crown so to speak, and the bedrock of its long-held cherished values—is proving remarkably adept at unsettling itself. This most precious system, designed to reflect the will of the people, is now ushering in governments led by far-right parties, riding high on a wave of discontent that currently sweeps across Europe and much of the Western world. As a result, the liberal West is feeling unsettled.

The year 2024 saw elections across the world. The results have been nothing short of transformative—or troubling, depending on one's vantage point. Far-right parties are now part of governments in seven European Union (EU) member states: Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands and Slovakia. Yet, this trend is not confined to who holds the reins. In Germany, the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) breached a post-War taboo, claiming a historic victory in Thuringia's state elections. This marks the first time since World War II that a far-right party has led a state government in the country. In the run-up to the national election on February 23, polls place the AfD as the second most popular party, a sobering reality for proponents of Germany's hard-won democratic stability.

Meanwhile, in France, Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN) is edging closer to the political mainstream, buoyed by successes in the European Parliament elections. For liberal democrats, her party's growing momentum is a source of palpable unease, a harbinger of possible triumphs in future national elections.

The Values That Built Europe

For those who have spent decades building and defending Europe's post-war governance model, rooted in democracy, human rights and the rule of law, the far-right's ascendancy is more than a political shift. It is a profound reckoning.

These movements are accused of exploiting the very freedoms that democracy guarantees, such as the right to organise, the power of dissent and the electoral voice of the disillusioned. Liberals lament that the democratic principles meant to guard against extremism are proving their most effective enabler. Democracy, for all its virtues, is once again proving it is as fragile as it is resilient.

A Global Phenomenon

However, the rise of far-right movements is not limited to Europe. Across continents, these groups are reshaping political discourse, fuelled by widespread economic discontent, cultural erosion and a growing distrust in traditional institutions. Their rhetoric often resonates with a common theme: traditional elites are out of touch, and only they can restore national pride and greatness.

In the US, Donald Trump's return to the White House under the familiar banner of "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) has reignited this narrative on a global scale. It is safe to say that his victory serves as a symbol of strength for far-right movements worldwide, challenging the liberal democratic order established in the wake of World War II.

Liberals Are Themselves To Blame

Many argue that liberals have only themselves to blame for this state of affairs. After decades of steering the post-War system, they appear to have lost both their edge and the moral high ground. Their leaders, once seen as the torchbearers of human rights and democracy, now stand accused of hypocrisy and of lecturing others while conveniently ignoring their own failings. Take the example of the Biden administration, Germany, Britain and France, which continued to supply bombs and weapons being used in Gaza. Their human rights organisations, once vocal champions of justice, were curiously silent for months, hesitant to question their governments or alienate their powerful donors.

In Hungary, Viktor Orbán, treated as Europe's fall guy, was routinely criticised by liberal countries for undermining judicial independence and restricting media freedoms. Yet, some of these same critics have faced allegations of their own, from the arbitrary arrests of protesters to clamping down on the right to demonstrate. Another example is Italy's Giorgia Meloni, a self-declared admirer of Donald Trump. She is often mocked by liberals for her Euroscepticism and ultra-nationalist views. However, the disdain often glosses over why leaders like her resonate with their electorates.

A Reluctance To Introspect

The rise of far-right parties is met with hand-wringing by liberal elites, as if these movements are anomalies rather than products of the very systems they helped create.

The main reasons for the rise of the far-right include the post-War system losing steam, elites becoming morally corrupt, and leaders losing touch with their people. Equally, economic stagnation, widespread immigration anxieties and years of growing disillusionment with established political elites have provided the far-right with fertile ground to thrive. Rather than addressing these issues head-on, liberal leaders seem content to shake their heads in disapproval, unable—or unwilling—to reckon with how their own missteps have contributed to the erosion of the democratic values they claim to defend.

The liberal establishment's reluctance to introspect is difficult to understand. The far-right's ascent may not be the future they envisioned, but it is undoubtedly one that has grown in the shadow of their governance.

One of the most striking aspects of the AfD's recent success in Germany is its appeal among young voters. In Thuringia and Saxony, more than a third of voters aged 18–24 supported the AfD. Analysts attribute this to the party's savvy use of social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where it has outperformed traditional parties in engaging younger demographics. They frame pressing issues like migration and internal security in ways that resonate with disaffected young minds. While migration and security are central to its platform, its broader messaging taps into a sense of alienation and dissatisfaction among younger generations.

The Rise Of The Right

The success of far-right movements poses significant challenges for the European Union and the US. Their opposition to climate initiatives and resistance to aiding Ukraine could reshape how far-right governments approach critical global challenges. Alarmingly, for the liberals, the rise of the far-right risks pushing traditional parties further to the right as they attempt to regain lost voter bases. This shift is already evident in countries like Germany, Britain and France, where mainstream parties have hardened their stances on immigration and national security.

The broader question is whether Europe's democratic institutions can withstand this challenge. The rise of the far-right is not just a reaction to contemporary issues but also a symptom of deeper systemic failures.

Ultimately, the response of traditional parties and institutions will determine whether the liberal order can navigate this challenge.

