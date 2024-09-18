"We lost her, and she lost her childhood." These were the words of Amanda Miller, the mother of a 15-year-old girl who has been in the hospital for a year, undergoing treatment for acute mental health problems. Smartphone addiction has torn the teenager's world apart. Amanda now campaigns to ban the device for children in British schools. The Labour government is currently considering a ban on smartphones for children under 16 in schools.

In an interview with a TV channel, Amanda revealed that she reluctantly bought her daughter a smartphone for her 10th birthday, a decision she now regrets. Her daughter quickly became obsessed with the device. "She would come home from school and lock herself in her room with her phone. We completely lost her. Her mental health deteriorated-she started self-harming, became depressed, and suicidal to the point where she stopped eating. Eventually, she ended up in the hospital."

Amanda pleads with the UK Government to pass a law to help parents "bring their children back".

A Continental Epidemic

Like Amanda, millions of parents across Europe are increasingly vocal about the damaging effects of smartphones on their children. Parent-led movements are pushing for stricter screen time regulations, and even bans in schools, calling for comprehensive policies to protect the next generation's future. More than 10,000 mothers with young children in Spain have created a WhatsApp group to inform one another of the state of their children's mental health and exchange tips on dealing with smartphone addiction. They want help from their government and demand legislation to ban smartphone use in schools.

This growing concern has sparked intense debates across Europe about how to address screen addiction among children. Movements advocating for phone-free schools are gaining momentum. In the absence of any legislation, some schools have started implementing smartphone-free classes and some others have completely banned phones in schools.

A Crisis In India

India's smartphone market has exploded in recent years, with no signs of slowing down. The youth, in particular, spend countless hours on their devices. Deloitte predicts that by 2026, India will be the second-largest smartphone market, surpassing one billion users, with rural areas driving sales

Indian youth are consumed by social media and smartphones, which have been linked to mental health problems like depression, anxiety, and social isolation. A Boston Consulting Group (BCG) study reveals that half of Indian consumers pick up their phones out of habit, often without purpose.

Researchers in India warn that more comprehensive studies are needed to understand the full impact of smartphones on children.

In response, both central and state governments have set up de-addiction and research centres focused on phone addiction. While the Indian government has taken steps to encourage responsible usage, more action is needed. In 2015, the Modi government introduced the Prevention of Addiction of Technological Gadgets Bill in the Rajya Sabha, but it's unclear whether it was ever passed into law.

Can we expect teenagers to resist what adults cannot?

Like millions of others, I rely on my smartphone for nearly every aspect of life-reading, writing, social media, internet browsing, and communication. I use it for payments, watching TV, and listening to music. With multiple OTT subscriptions, I have more content at my fingertips than I could ever use.

So, is it fair to expect teenagers to limit their screen time and curb their dependence on smartphones? Some experts argue that banning smartphones in schools is ineffective and anti-technology. Instead, they believe students should be educated on responsible usage. Others warn that a ban might lead to covert smartphone use or smuggling of devices into classrooms. The focus, they say, should be on teaching children the benefits of responsible use and the dangers of overuse.

The Scale Of The Problem

Amanda Miller believes smartphones are "killing our children, killing their youth, destroying their mental health". According to a study by the UK's broadcasting and telecommunications regulatory authority, Ofcom, "by the age of 12, 97% of children have their own mobile phones". Studies have shown that increased screen time negatively impacts mental health, academic performance, and social skills. Adolescents, in particular, are at risk of anxiety, depression, and sleep problems due to excessive smartphone use.

By 2022, as much as 68% of the global population used smartphones, and over 60% of people in many countries admitted to being addicted to their devices.

Smartphones have fuelled the rise of social media platforms, allowing celebrities to connect with their young fans. Cristiano Ronaldo, for instance, reached one billion followers across social media platforms in September, with a large portion of his fanbase being young adults. Other youth icons, such as Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and Taylor Swift, also have millions of followers, reinforcing the hold smartphones have over young people.

While smartphones offer practical benefits like communication and education, those opposing a ban argue that implementing it could brand Europe as anti-technology. However, the device's addictive nature, similar to gaming addiction, raises concerns. Last year, UNESCO called for a ban on smartphones in schools, and France has already enforced one. The UK is seriously considering banning smartphones for children aged five to 16 in schools, in addition to guidelines issued earlier this year supporting head teachers who prohibit mobile phones.

Some British schools have already banned smartphones with great success, seeing improvements in academic performance and reduced distractions.

An Experiment That Gives Hope

Recently, 10 teenagers from a Manchester school participated in a five-day experiment, swapping their smartphones for basic mobile phones that only allowed calls and texts. These boys and girls, aged 14 to 16, previously spent over 12 hours a day on their devices. While one participant demanded his smartphone back, the other nine completed the experiment. One boy reported better sleep and another girl shared that her relationship with her father improved as they spent more time talking. Though a small sample, the experiment suggested that life without smartphones is possible for even the most dependent teens.

While the British government contemplates the ban a school trust in England with 35,000 pupils has just announced it is banning smartphones in all its 42 schools in England. The trust hopes that the ban will lead to higher academic achievement and improve the mental health of its pupils.

(Syed Zubair Ahmed is a London-based senior Indian journalist with three decades of experience with the Western media)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author