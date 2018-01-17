Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke protocol to receive his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at the airport with a handshake and a hug

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara at the Taj Mahal in Agra

Israeli PM Netanyahu is going to gift this Gal-Mobile water desalinisation and purification jeep to PM Modi

PM Modi referred to PM Netanyahu as "my friend Bibi" and Mr Netanyahu called the PM "Narendra"