Minister-ji, Who Is The 'Asli Besharam'? - by Shobhaa De

I guess I belong to those with a "contaminated mentality" since I thoroughly enjoyed watching two supremely fit Bollywood superstars dancing energetically to the just-released track 'Besharam Rang' from a potential blockbuster called 'Pathaan', due for release next month. Now I am wondering what to do about the "contamination" - how do I rid myself of the toxic material? The mind is a little more complex than, say, a bowl of contaminated noodles. But I doubt my bewilderment is of the slightest interest to Dr. Narottam Mishra (62) who is spluttering with rage over the picturization of the hit track featuring the leads - Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. The Minister-ji, who holds the Home Affairs portfolio in the Madhya Pradesh government, has issued a stern warning to the producers: "Fix the costumes or else..." His anger is not over just the 'costume' (bikini), he also sees a sinister plot in the choice of its colour - a sunny tangerine to most viewers, but unequivocally saffron to the minister whose PhD thesis is titled The Role of an MLA in the progress of Indian Democracy.

Shabaash, Sir-ji, since you have the democracy roadmap in place, why not take a fresh look at what the word 'democracy' means? Are threats to film-makers and actors a part of the democratic process? You Sir-ji, see 'saffron', viewers see orange. You imply conspiracy, viewers see entertainment. The suggestion that a 'Muslim man' (SRK), dressed in a green shirt (looks black in the trailer), groping a Hindu woman (Deepika Padukone), clad in a "saffron" bikini, is a deliberate act designed to offend national sentiments is ludicrous at best and dangerous at worst. Already, those misplaced comments made to reporters in Mhow District have triggered a violent backlash with activists of some Veer Shivaji group burning effigies of the stars.

Sir-ji, please socho a little before saying you want the colours to be "rectified'' and certain scenes "corrected". You've also demanded the lyrics and title of the song be altered. Why? Is this the first orange bikini song in Bollywood? Remember Dimple Kapadia in 'Bobby' (1973)? You were 13 at the time, and perhaps more open, less brain-washed in your thinking. The 'contamination' complex may have come later. 16-year-old Dimple was shown happily cavorting in an orange (saffron?) bikini with lovelorn hero Rishi Kapoor gazing longingly at her. Can't recall the colour of his shirt - was it green? No effigies were burnt, nor any 'rectification' demanded. Riots did not rock India. The movie became a blockbuster and continues to attract viewers 49 years later.

You have accused Shah Rukh Khan of "Bringing bikini ladies in films". Sir-ji, what is your problem with bikinis? You've said SRK had no business to go to Vaishno Devi to seek blessings for the success of 'Pathaan' and then be seen dancing on screen with ''bikini ladies''. A quick question to the Minister-saab: would his comments have been any different had Deepika worn a blue bikini, and SRK, a red shirt? Is it the bikini? Or the colour? Does 'besharam' in the song apply to one particular 'rang'? If Mishra-ji only sees saffron wherever he looks, perhaps he needs to see an optician. And colour-correct his own vision.

His attack didn't stop with SRK, he went on to describe Deepika Padukone as a part of the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang - a reference to the JNU protests in 2016. When a senior member of the ruling party makes such explosive allegations on a public platform, the repercussions can be lethal. Apart from damaging the commercial success of a film by instigating protests, it can endanger the lives of the actors and cause irreparable harm to their reputations.

In today's weird environment, it's possible to twist and turn just about anything and generate a controversy. Shri Mishra is no stranger to controversies going by his adventurous track record. The latest one involves a beachside song featuring two huge stars coming together on screen after the mega success of their past four collaborations, including 'Chennai Express'.

As for me, I'm looking for a good laundromat in my neighbourhood. Want to send my contaminated mind for a thorough bleach job to remove any remnants of saffron and green that may be impairing my vision.

