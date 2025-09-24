Having direct connections with voters is crucial in politics. This year - just like every other - West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is inaugurating dozens of Durga Puja pandals. She also introduced the idols after the beginning of Devi Paksha. Banerjee has received close to 3,000 invitations for inaugurations, many of which she cannot possibly fulfil. Yet she relishes the programme, given how Durga Puja is Bengal's most important festival.

On Sunday, the West Bengal Chief Minister inaugurated several Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata, including Chetla Agrani, Jodhpur Park 95 Pally, and Selimpur Pally. On the occasion of Mahalaya, which marks the start of Devi Paksha, Banerjee extended her greetings to the people of the state. She visited Selimpur Pally in person, while also inaugurating pujas across Kolkata and other districts virtually.

She also launched the autumn edition of the Trinamool Congress mouthpiece Jago Bangla (Wake up Bengal), lending her voice to a devotional song alongside the Minister of State for Tourism and Information and Cultural Affairs, Indranil Sen.

Durga Puja, designated an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2021, is one of India's grandest celebrations. This year, the fourth edition of the massArt preview show of Durga Puja art opened on September 18 in the presence of Tim Curtis, Director of UNESCO's South Asian Regional Office, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, Minister Indranil Sen, and massArt Secretary Dhrubajyoti Bose Suvo. "This year, the MassArt show is all about accessibility. All 24 pandals will be open to senior citizens and persons with special abilities. Durga Puja is the world's largest public art festival and a multi-crore industry, vital for both artists and organisers," Suvo told The Hindu. He added that such exhibitions help position the festival in the global art market.

Beyond its cultural significance, Durga Puja provides an economic boost. From dhakis (traditional drummers) to idol makers, countless livelihoods are tied to the festival. Idol distribution across districts in Bengal has become a sizeable market. As the festival's foremost political patron, Mamata Banerjee spares no effort in making the celebrations count. She covers as many pandals as possible, using the occasion to connect directly with people.

Banerjee participates in Chandi Paath, Chokhu Daan, and Durga Stotra Paath. In doing so, she seeks to build bridges through cultural and religious traditions, contrasting the BJP's more strident projection of Hindutva. She also performs Kali Puja at her residence, and this year oversaw Vishwakarma Puja at the Trinamool Congress headquarters.

Through these efforts, the Chief Minister signals that she is not merely extending patronage but also embodying Bengal's cultural identity. The opposition, however, often views these gestures with scepticism. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, for instance, has frequently questioned her observance of ritual timings and practices. Yet his criticisms have little traction against Banerjee's use of Durga Puja to establish an emotional connect with the people - an aspect the BJP still struggles with in Bengal.

It is not only about the government's annual grant of ₹1.10 lakh to Puja organisers, but Banerjee's influence over local clubs and younger organisers that gives her the edge. BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, have tried to counter this presence. This year, too, Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the Santosh Mitra Square Puja on September 26 - a symbolic gesture by the party.

Banerjee, meanwhile, emphasises Bengal's cultural spirit. "Someone may call his mother 'Maa' and another may say 'Amma'. But the love, respect, and bonding remain the same. As Ramakrishna Paramahansa said, there are different paths to reach the same goal," she said.

