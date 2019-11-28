Uddhav Thackeray wore blazing saffron, invoked Shivaji and took the oath of office as Maharashtra chief minister at Shivaji Park where his father had virtually created the Shiv Sena from scratch.

Thackeray's oath of office was watched over by a stellar cast of heavyweights. Alliance partners included NCP's Sharad Pawar, who - and it cannot be emphasised enough - now holds the "remote control" of power in Mumbai, his daughter Supriya Sule and frenemy nephew Ajit Pawar, who came back for a family reunion after a brief dalliance with the BJP.

Estranged cousin Raj Thackeray also got a place in yet another Bollywood style family reunion. On stage, the Congress contingent of Madhya Pradeh Chied Minister Kamal Nath, Ahmed Patel and Kapil Sibal were present.

Making their absence felt despite the alliance were Sonia Gandhi, interim Congress president, and Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president.

Thackeray had made a special outreach to Sonia Gandhi, sending son Aditya Thackeray on Wednesday with a personal invite for the ceremony. Uncertainty prevailed all day on whether the Gandhis would go. Finally, they sent congratulatory letters. Senior Sena leaders told me that Thackeray, who had also made a personal point of thanking Sonia Gandhi publicly, wanted her to be present as a show of support for his newbie government and to establish lines of communication with this new and unlikely ally in office.

Uddhav Thackeray took oath of office in Mumbai today.

Senior Congress leaders confirmed that Pawar had also advised Gandhi to attend to send a message that the unlikely alliance was stable. Apparently, Gandhi was torn as son Rahul Gandhi, who was never enthusiastic about the alliance, had a sort of veto on his mother attending the event.

This, in a nutshell, is the fundamental problem that will dog this unlikely alliance, with the BJP, bruised by its abrupt ejection from power in India's richest state, ready to swoop in and end the fledgling government.

This could be a repeat of the Karnataka story, with the Congress and its unlikely ally forced out of office.

The Congress appears to have learnt no lessons from the Karnataka story. Even as the Devendra Fadnavis government was sworn in for a brief 80 hours last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no qualms about putting his weight behind it. Modi tweeted his support within minutes of the early morning swearing-in last Saturday.

The Gandhis' squeamish behaviour of trying to keep an arms' length from the Sena-led alliance government makes no sense. A senior NCP leader said "the Congress has lucked out being in government. Either they take full ownership or it will destabilise the government from the get go. This sort of absentee ownership makes no sense".

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray invited Sonia Gandhi for Uddhav Thackeray's oath ceremony

The Gandhis kept away despite a common minimum programme which stressed on the word secular in its preamble. Sources close to Uddhav Thackeray told me that it had been his idea to express gratitude to Sonia Gandhi as his mother Meentai Thackeray had been an icon for the Sena cadre and his wife Rashmi Thackeray was an extremely astute political advisor to him. Thackeray was slightly disappointed, but was still hoping to establish a working relationship with the Congress chief.

The other big takeaway was the lack of a job for Pawar's renegade nephew Ajit Pawar. Speculation had ranged from deputy Chief Minister to speaker and while "Dada", as he is called, was a sheepish presence on stage. Thackeray has apparently prevailed on Pawar senior not to give a plum post to his runaway nephew just yet.

The Thackeray mini-cabinet, which took oath with him, followed expected lines. The Sena contingent was led by Eknath Shinde, who had doubled up as party muscle during the tense days of corralling MLAs from the BJP's "Operation Lotus" and Subash Desai, long-time Thackeray family loyalist. Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal, erstwhile Sena now NCP, and Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut from the Congress.

Waiting in the wings are Congress leaders like former Chief Ministers Ashok Chavan, who had an expected knock on the door from the Enforcement Directorate yesterday over the controversial Adarsh building scam, and Prithviraj Chavan.

The Thackeray government is created on the foundation of an anti-BJP and anti-Modi-and-Shah feeling as the BJP becomes the central pole of politics in India. The test of this spirit will lie in the delivery and cohesion of the Thackeray-led government. If he falters, the BJP will do everything to nudge the government towards collapse. A Sena leader was candid, saying "Our government will last as long as Pawar wants. He will also be Thackeray's guide." Thackeray, a graduate of the JJ school of Art, has no administrative experience and will take guidance from the multiple-term Chief Minister Pawar.

While the NCP is hoping to rebuild itself with a power share, the Congress is the cause of concern. It needs to walk the talk with the Thackeray government and throw all its political heft behind Thackeray. That is big ask from the currently crisis-ridden Congress.

But, as a Sena MP points out, "Uddhav Thackeray is also a legacy politician who has finally fulfilled his father's dream that his son be CM of Maharashtra. Rahuljee should see him and see hope for himself that he will fulfill his mother's dreams."

Ah well. Allies can be cruel.

(Swati Chaturvedi is an author and a journalist who has worked with The Indian Express, The Statesman and The Hindustan Times.)

