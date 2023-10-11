Opinion: India's Unprecedented Success At Asian Games And The Road Ahead

India scored phenomenally at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, scooping up its best-ever medal haul with a grand total of 107, including 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze. This historic achievement is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and conviction of Indian athletes and their coaches. Among the standout performances, shooting led the charge, fetching 22 medals, followed closely by athletics with 29 medals. India also dominated in archery, squash, cricket, and kabaddi. Notably, sports like badminton, tennis, equestrian, and hockey also added to the golden tally. India also demonstrated depth and versatility with medals in newer categories such as chess, boxing, wushu, and roller-skating. This splendid performance underscores the rising stature of Indian sports on the Asian front, reflecting the potential and prowess of its sportspersons in a diverse array of disciplines.

In the last nine years, the Centre has made considerable strides in elevating the stature and support for sportspersons in India. Nonetheless, it's crucial to recognize that sports, being primarily a state subject, necessitates that the onus for the development of sports infrastructure, ensuring access to resources and training facilities, and establishing a thorough gradation and reward policy for emerging and high-performing athletes fundamentally rests with the state or Union Territory governments. The Union government supplements the efforts of the state government.

The Government has launched several comprehensive schemes to nurture and support sportspersons at various stages of their careers, ensuring that talent thrives and represents the country at the highest levels. The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons (PDUNWFS) offers financial aid to eminent sportspersons and their families suffering financial hardships, assisting them with medical treatment, sports equipment and other needs.

In addition, with an eye on global championships like the Olympics and Paralympics, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has been unveiled. Under this scheme, the government disburses an out-of-pocket allowance to core group athletes and those in the development group to bolster their training and performance preparations. The "Khelo India" scheme is a beacon of hope for young, budding athletes. Selected talents from various national level competitions are granted scholarships to further their training.

In appreciation for the sacrifices made by sportspersons, a pension scheme seeks to protect their post-retirement life. The 'Scheme of Sports Fund for Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons' ensures financial stability for accomplished athletes; it provides lifetime pension, ranging from Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000 a month, to those who have won at the Olympics, Paralympics and Asian Games, among others. To quantify the government's commitment, in the fiscal year 2022-23 (as of March 23), the expenditure for the PDUNWFS scheme stood at Rs 1,06,61,000, while the pension scheme witnessed an outlay of Rs 3,40,95,613. Notably, the spending on these schemes has shown variation in the past years, emphasizing the government's evolving focus on nurturing and supporting its sports talent.

To reward and further motivate athletes who have made a mark internationally, the government offers cash awards to them and their coaches. The National Sports Awards are given to exceptional sportspersons who are recipients of accolades like the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and Arjuna Award, to name a few.

While India has undeniably made commendable strides in enhancing its medal haul across international sporting events, a stark reality persists. Its medal tally remains disproportionately low relative to its vast population. Boasting over a billion individuals, each brimming with potential, India's performance in the global sporting arena offers but a mere glimpse of the talent reservoir that lies untapped. The juxtaposition of India's burgeoning population with its modest medal achievements calls for deeper introspection into the latent capabilities waiting to be tapped.

We simply need to do more.

One of the reasons for this low medal to population ratio is the kind of sports that we have focused on, as a country. For decades, our nation has been deeply invested in hockey, celebrating every win and supporting it through every loss. While hockey holds a special place in our national identity, it is essential to recognize the broader spectrum of sports that await our mastery and attention. Global sporting events showcase that a significant chunk of medals comes from disciplines such as track and field and swimming. Powerhouses like the USA, Australia, and China have capitalized on these opportunities, understanding the strategic advantage of diversifying focus to maximize medal hauls. Take, for instance, the Asian Games, where China's sports strategy becomes glaringly apparent. The nation secured gold in artistic swimming (2), athletics (19), and swimming (28) - the latter equivalent to India's entire gold medal haul across all disciplines. India, on the other hand, did not secure a single medal in swimming. China's haul in swimming was an awe-inspiring 58 medals, including 28 golds, indicative not merely of athletic talent but a well-oiled machinery of strategic planning, robust training infrastructure, and judicious investments in disciplines with higher medal yields. India needs to invest more on swimming and track and field events.

In international sporting events, a notable proportion of medals stem from individual performances, particularly in track and field and swimming events, which predominantly feature individual competitions. Consequently, an emphasis on amplifying individual athletes' potential becomes paramount. Athletes can now transcend geographical barriers, benefiting not just from government support but also from the growing influence of private sponsorships and affluent self-funders. This new dynamic is democratizing sports participation, allowing talents from all backgrounds to shine. With the ease of international exposure and access to world-class training, aspiring athletes, regardless of their economic standing, can chase their dreams and showcase their prowess on a global platform.

However, there is a need of more reforms. Enabling sports reforms, in this context, not only fortifies athletes' capabilities but also strategically aligns with the pursuit of maximizing medal acquisition. Therefore, adopting such sports reforms should be considered imperative to tap into and enhance the reservoir of individual talent, consequently elevating a nation's medal tally and standing on the international sports stage. Simultaneously, sponsors ought to allocate investments towards athletes participating in swimming and track and field events.

Lastly, India requires a meticulous re-evaluation and reform in its sports governance to reach its full potential and to transform into a global sports powerhouse. The pivotal need for reform in sports governance is anchored in ensuring transparency, eradicating prevalent malpractices, and addressing bureaucratic hurdles that often impede the athletes' growth trajectory. Often, instances of favoritism, inadequate facilities, and inefficient utilization of funds have been observed, which curtail the nurturing of burgeoning talents and dishearten seasoned athletes. Moreover, systemic reforms will pave the way to bridge the infrastructural, financial, and expertise gap between urban and rural areas, creating a more inclusive and equitable sporting environment.

Reforming National Sporting Federations (NSFs) in India should be a priority. A multifaceted reform must envelop transparent election processes, meritocratic selections, and consistent policy implementations across all NSFs. Integrating athletes and seasoned professionals into decision-making bodies will elevate the practicality and effectiveness of policies, ensuring they are in harmony with the athletes' real-time needs and global sporting standards. Technology and data-driven approaches should be embedded to enhance performance analytics, injury management, and to streamline administrative operations. With a transparent, accountable, and expertise-driven reform, the NSFs in India will not only forge a path toward sporting excellence but also inspire manifold other sectors through demonstrated efficacy and integrity.

Bibek Debroy is the Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) & Aditya Sinha is Additional Private Secretary (Policy & Research), EAC-PM.

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.