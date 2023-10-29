''Pick Any...'': Anand Mahindra To Gift Customised Car To Sheetal Devi Who Won Para Asiad Gold

Sheetal Devi, a 16-year-old armless archer won Gold medals for India at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on Twitter regularly posts about trending topics and engaging stories, for his 10.8 million followers. The 68-year-old businessman also shares inspiring stories of people who have achieved great success in their respective fields against all odds. On Saturday, he shared a video of the exceptional Sheetal Devi, a 16-year-old armless archer who won two Gold medals for India at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

Lauding her indomitable spirit, Mr. Mahindra vowed to never complain about the trivial problems in his life and hailed her as a ''teacher to all.'' As a token of his praise and gesture, he asked the young archer to choose any car from the Mahindra lineup that would be customized to suit her unique requirements.

''I will never, EVER again complain about petty problems in my life. #SheetalDevi you are a teacher to us all. Please pick any car from our range & we will award it to you & customise it for your use,'' he wrote along with a video of Sheetal Devi's journey and success.

Watch the video here:

I will never,EVER again complain about petty problems in my life. #SheetalDevi you are a teacher to us all. Please pick any car from our range & we will award it to you & customise it for your use. pic.twitter.com/JU6DOR5iqs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 28, 2023

Many internet users praised Mr Mahindra's gesture and thanked him.

One user wrote, ''Thank you very much for this @anandmahindra ji. When we first got her across to Bengaluru, after a day of siteseeing, Sheetal had put her feet on my parked car's steering wheel and said 'ek din mein bhi gaadi chalaoongi' Dreams do come true. We knew she would do it.''

Thank you very much for this @anandmahindra ji. When we first got her across to Bengaluru, after a day of siteseeing, Sheetal had put her feet on my parked car's steering wheel and said 'ek din mein bhi gaadi chalaoongi'



Dreams do come true. We knew she would do it🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/PP41aP8WkK — Meghna Girish 🇮🇳 (@megirish2001) October 28, 2023

Another wrote, ''Salute to Both of you, sir. #SheetalDevi Because you are encouraging the talented people NOT merely by words. Your unique support is really precious to them..'' A third wrote, ''She's really inspiring, and kudos to you for always having their back and putting people before profits.''

On October 27, Sheetal Devi became the first Indian woman to win two gold medals in a single edition of the Asian Para Games by claiming the top honours in the women's individual compound event.

Notably, Ms Devi was born with phocomelia syndrome, a rare congenital disorder that kept limbs underdeveloped. Discovered at a military camp in a remote part of Kishtwar and adopted by the Indian Army in her childhood, Ms. Devi, who became the first armless woman to win a Para World Archery Championships medal in July, defeated Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah 144-142 in the gold medal match.