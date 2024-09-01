The Malayalam film industry is experiencing a moment of catharsis as women artistes find the courage to share their #MeToo stories, thanks in part to the Hema Committee Report. This report has given several women the confidence to speak out about their experiences in an industry tainted by sexual misconduct. The recent revelations have finally prompted the Kerala Police to file their first case in response to these allegations. On August 27, the pressure from women artistes and civil society led ace actor Mohanlal, president, and all members of the film body's executive committee AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Actors) to resign.

Earlier, on August 25, two prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry stepped down amid mounting allegations. Director and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith resigned following accusations of sexual misconduct by Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra. Actor Siddique, general secretary of AMMA, also resigned after being accused of rape by Malayali actress Revathy Sampath.

On August 26, the police registered a non-bailable case against Ranjith based on Mitra's complaint in Kochi. The case will be handled by a seven-member SIT team, including four women IPS officers, established to investigate the allegations following the release of the Hema Committee report on August 19. The inclusion of female officers has encouraged more women artistes to come forward with their complaints via social media. The names of many prominent figures in the film industry, including actor and CPM legislator M. Mukesh, are now being exposed. The allegations extend to other actors and directors, such as actor Baburaj, AMMA joint secretary; directors Sreekumar Menon and Thulasidas; and actors Jayasurya, Shine Tom Chacko, Edavela Babu, and Maniyanpillai Raju.

The Larger Issue

The situation in Kerala reflects a broader problem seen in film industries worldwide. The Hema Committee report is notable because other industries have often ignored similar allegations against their stars. Recall India's 2018 #MeToo movement, which saw Bollywood figures like Nana Patekar, Alok Nath, and director Sajid Khan facing accusations of sexual misconduct. However, many cases were eventually closed, and the issues were brushed aside.

Kerala, despite being India's first literate state, is not immune to rampant sexual exploitation in the film industry.

The three-member Committee led by former Kerala High Court judge K. Hema was established in 2017 after the assault on leading Malayali actress Bhavana Menon. The report, commissioned by the Kerala Chief Minister at the request of the Kerala-based Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), aimed to address sexual harassment and gender inequality in the industry. The WCC was formed in response to the reported assault. Investigations by the Kerala Police reportedly pointed to Malayalam actor Dileep.

The Hema Committee report, submitted to the Kerala government in December 2019, was finally released with limited redactions on August 19, 2024. The report confirmed what many women artistes had long endured: accounts of severe sexual harassment, discrimination, and exploitation by influential figures in the industry.

The Challenges

For survivors speaking out, it has been a formidable battle, facing both societal stigma and industry pushback. They fear isolation from the industry and society at large. Challenging the powerful figures in the film industry—actors, directors, and producers with extensive fan bases and political connections—has been daunting. The survivors also faced an apathetic government that delayed the report's release for five years, eventually issuing a redacted version only after considerable pressure. With allegations now surfacing against two-time CPM MLA Mukesh, the Left government is under additional scrutiny. The opposition Congress and BJP have called for a case against him and his resignation.

The critical question remains: will the Malayalam film industry undergo meaningful reform, or will this movement be another fleeting rebellion? Past movements have often faded over time, undermined by the slow pace of legal proceedings, the loss of work opportunities for victims, and the power wielded by the accused. The recommendations of the Hema Committee, along with other measures such as legal protection for survivors, structural reforms like tribunals, fast-track courts, and strong prosecutorial teams with women members, need to be institutionalised to address this entrenched issue where perpetrators have often gone unpunished.

(Bharti Mishra Nath is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author