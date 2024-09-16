When Paul Graham, the Y Combinator co-founder, published his unconventional opinion on founder-mode this month, the essay went viral but was rightly met with several perspectives. He argued that founders, unlike managers, should be deeply involved with their startups at all levels rather than delegating the job to managers. Although the idea resonated with many tech founders, people were quick to point out the flaws in such thinking, which could potentially lead to micromanagement and a negative impact on company culture.

Call it internet culture where all opinions are now subjected to democratised scrutiny on social media, making it impossible for an opinion, no matter how influential, to remain unchallenged. Unlike earlier times, when biographies of great figures were revered without question, our heroes today are challenged, meme-fied, and even cancelled if it comes to that. Social media has levelled the playing field, opening it up for a wider range of perspectives to be heard, rather than adhering to binaries and acknowledging the existence of grey areas.

Some Tech Leaders Just Don't Understand

So when Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal recently appealed to the folks in tech to work harder, echoing Narayan Murthy's previous advice of working 70 hours a week, it opened a can of worms. People on the internet were quick to point out the lack of adequate compensation, work-life balance, and overall well-being of tech employees in India.

What's more worrying is that such opinions from tech leaders like Aggarwal and Murthy stand in stark contrast to how the younger workforce in India thinks. There seems to be a significant mismatch of expectations from the younger Indian workforce, particularly Gen Z, who are increasingly prioritising personal fulfilment, taking sabbaticals and embracing a slower pace of life.

It's one thing for millennials and boomers to simmer in their past glory and dismiss Gen Z concerns as immaturity or their need for boundaries as a privileged tantrum.

But we can't ignore the fact that this generation is going to be the majority of our workforce in the next decade. A successful multi-generational workforce will require adjustments, empathy, and understanding between different generations. It's important that experienced employees make an effort to understand the viewpoints and aspirations of Gen Z.

It's fairly common for young people in the workforce to either quit because the pressure got to them or because they felt disrespected. Additionally, talented Gen Z employees have their choice of workspaces and don't hesitate to move out if their life goals aren't being met at their current workplace.

More To Choose From

However, many employers don't see it as a significant concern because the employee came at a low cost to the company and is easily replaceable, says Nisha Ramchandani, community and PR manager at Plum, a digital insurance company. Ramchandani, who routinely writes on the "Future of Work" and works with Gen Z, points out that this generation has been exposed to a wider range of opinions, content, and culture and thus isn't scared to call out exploitation when they see it. They recognise the pitfalls of capitalism and the colonial mindset that has seeped into work culture and are quick to point it out.

The pursuit of recognition, high salaries, or a team player badge may have motivated millennials. However, Gen Z recognises the cost associated with putting in long hours at work. They seem to value their time, health, and mental well-being over material rewards or the traditional corporate ladder that their previous generation is still busy climbing.

A hefty package and cushy corporate benefits with a MAANG company might have been an ideal job for a millennial. A typical urban Gen Z, who is driven by purpose and often has a financial safety net (with parents still in the workforce), doesn't want to commit to a regular day job at a large corporation. They prefer to keep their options open and work with a flexible daily schedule.

"It's very common for a Gen Z to take leaves for pet emergencies," says Ramchandani, adding that while their need for boundaries is admirable, the generation could benefit from being more accountable and responsible when they sign up for work.

Respect Is The Default

Sejal Sud, 22, is a final-year law student. She is also a content creator and works with startups and corporations on their content strategies. For Sud, a law degree promises legal knowledge. "My career goals might not be related to law, but it never hurts to have legal knowledge," she says. Sud is aware of the reputation of her generation in the workforce. She acknowledges that while there is no substitute for hard work in any generation, she also deeply values giving and receiving respect in the workplace.

Her generation questions the traditional belief that respect is earned, arguing that respect should be the default, while disrespect is earned.

The challenges of working with Gen Z have often been voiced by millennial managers on social media-they are seen as flaky, lacking accountability, and workers who will ghost you at the first sign of discomfort. While it's understandable for managers to feel frustrated with younger employees, alienating or blaming them would only make the work dynamics more challenging.

It doesn't help anyone to get another Gen Z with the same challenges to replace the first one. A good start to building a more inclusive and productive workplace would be to focus on understanding their concerns, accepting that there will be differences of opinion, and discussing ways to collaborate effectively.

Millennials could learn a thing or two from Gen Z about setting boundaries and being kinder to themselves. In turn, they could teach Gen Z how to handle pressure without resorting to extreme measures. While Gen Z could learn about the rewards of consistency and resilience from millennials, they could adopt their younger counterparts' free-spiritedness and risk-taking abilities. Effective communication and regular course corrections will be key to successful multi-generational workplaces.

No 70-Hour Work-Week Dreams

A CEO's strength isn't as much about their popularity among social media echo chambers. It's rather their ability to be a leader who fosters a team that can coexist with different mindsets and still find a way to communicate and collaborate effectively.

To sell the story of a 70-hour work week to a Gen Z who seeks purpose, passion, and self-fulfilment, we need to address their concerns around burnout, benefits, and the impact of long hours on their well-being.

(Shadma Shaikh is a technology journalist covering internet platforms, app economy and digital culture. She is also the co-founder of FactorDaily, a social-impact focused newsroom)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author