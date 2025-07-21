Gen Z Stare: All About The Viral Trend That Has Generations Talking

A new trend dubbed the "Gen Z stare" is sparking debate across social media and the workplace. Characterised by a long, blank, expressionless gaze in a variety of social situations, the look has gone viral through videos on TikTok and is being widely discussed - both humorously and seriously - across generations. According to ABC News, the stare is often seen in response to casual greetings or workplace queries, leaving older generations puzzled or even frustrated. Critics often assail the stare, making snap judgments about what it means: boredom, indifference, superiority, judgment or just sheer silliness - even a death stare.

"A lot of Gen Z folks are saying, 'Sorry, this is just the way we talk,' while others say this is more specific to customer service," said Brad Mielke, host of ABC's Start Here podcast.

Mielke added that even Gen Z workers are noticing it in their peers. "You even have Gen Z-ers sort of noticing this in each other," he said, calling the moment a rare instance of self-reflection for the hyper-online generation.

But others argue it goes beyond facial expression. In an article for Forbes, author Bryan Robinson warns against jumping to conclusions. Robinson said he spoke to Vintage's chief research officer Joe Galvin who told him, "The 'Gen Z stare' is more than just a viral buzzword. Similar to past trends such as 'quiet quitting', it is a pervasive one, highlighting a larger issue in today's workplace: A growing generational disconnect in employee communication and expectations."

The stare, Galvin notes, can be misinterpreted as disinterest or defiance, but it may stem from Gen Z's lack of exposure to real-world social interaction - particularly during the pandemic, when screens replaced face-to-face communication. In some cases, experts liken the frozen expression to a trauma "freeze" response, reflecting stress or uncertainty rather than disrespect.

As generational differences come under the spotlight, workplace leaders are being urged to rethink how they assess engagement. "Are team members truly disengaged, or are leaders relying on outdated ideas of what attentiveness and participation should look like?" Galvin asked. "Misreading body language can lead to confusion, frustration, and missed opportunities to connect."

The trend follows other generational behaviours like the "millennial pause" and baby boomers - those born between 1946 and 1964 - signing texts like letters. As Mielke noted on ABC News, "We've all got them... This is the first time Gen Z is under fire from the rest of the generations."

Whether a fleeting fad or a sign of deeper disconnect, the Gen Z stare is forcing a wider conversation on social media about how we read - and misread - each other in the modern workplace.