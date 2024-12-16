When I first met my Guru, Ustad Zakir Hussain (Zakirbhai as I fondly called him), I was just five years old. My family had organised a musical programme of Pandit Jasraj and Ustad Zakir Hussain to honour the memory of my maternal grandmother, Sarojben Vyas. Backstage, I wandered into the green room, captivated by the presence of a tabla. Unable to resist, I began playing it.

Zakirbhai entered the room, curious about who was playing his instrument. He asked, "Aapko bajana hai?" (Do you want to play it?) With innocent determination, I said, "Yes." Smiling, he sat me on his lap, placed my tiny hands on the Tabla, and showed me how to play. Little did I know that this moment would forever change my life. Ustad Zakir Hussain became the first to place my hands on the Tabla, setting me on a path of musical devotion and excellence.

Years later, at the age of 11, I had the courage to ask my Gurus, Ustad Alla Rakha and Ustad Zakir Hussain, to be strict with me, to expect the highest standards, and to train me with discipline so that I could strive to be the best. Their guidance was rigorous yet nurturing, shaping me into the musician I am today. Their wealth of knowledge and their exacting nature taught me the significance of discipline, precision and dedication to my craft.

When I First Performed With 'Zakirbhai'

My first performance with Zakirbhai at the age of 15 holds a very special place in my heart for the incredible learnings I received. Initially, I thought I was merely accompanying him on his travels. To my astonishment, he informed me that I would perform with a Kathak dancer in his stead as he had to leave due to an urgent commitment. I practised all night with the Kathak artiste to prepare for the show. The next day, he surprised me again, choosing to stay and inviting me to accompany him during his Tabla solo. When I asked him which taal he intended to present, he smiled and asked my age. "Fifteen" I replied. So he chose to perform a 15-matra Pancham Sawari Taal, a complex rhythm cycle I had never even heard before. At that moment, I learned to be quick-witted, to adapt, to think on my feet, be prepared to deal with any exigency and be flexible to work with any musician or genre.

The author with Ustad Zakir Hussain. Courtesy: Pt Anuradha Pal

I vividly remember accompanying him to late-night concerts. After dinner, we would sit together and he would ask me for an analysis of his performance. While I felt I was in no position to judge such a great master, this was actually his style of teaching—ensuring I was paying attention, being quick-witted and staying attuned to every nuance. Then, he would recite a composition just once and then tell me he expected it to be perfected by the next morning. These formative experiences under his guidance have been invaluable to my growth as a musician.

'Are You Still Practising?'

Another cherished memory is when he taught me the importance of balance between the left and right hand on the Tabla. He asked me to practise the simple Theka of Teen Taal for a couple of hours and nothing else until he returned. I practised diligently all day, but he didn't return until quite late. I came back the next day and repeated the exercise. On the third day, he finally appeared and asked quizzically, "Are you still practising this?" When I told him that I was, he smiled and said, "Good. Let's have lunch together, and then I'll see what you've practised."

Zakirbhai was the inspirational powerhouse behind several of my innovative creations: Stree Shakti (India's first all-girl band), Ramayan on Tabla and Tabla Jugalbandi. In fact, my fusion albums, Get Recharged and Recharge Plus are all dedicated to him because of the way he made percussion an additional voice.

His yearly Tabla retreats in the US were a goldmine of knowledge. In just one week, he would impart so much wisdom that it would take an entire year to assimilate and practice what he had taught.

For me, Zakirbhai was not just a Guru but also an elder brother, who I cherished tying Rakhi to every year. He had an incredible sense of humour, a treasure trove of anecdotes, and an innate ability to make learning joyful.

Pt Anuradha Pal performing with Ustad Zakir Hussain and Ustad Sultan Khan. Courtesy: Pt Anuradha Pal

His compliment in 2019, “Hats off to Anuradha Pal for being one of the earliest ones to break out, without worrying about the social repercussions,” remains one of the greatest acknowledgements I have ever received. It inspires me to push boundaries and work harder every day, carrying forward the legacy of my legendary Gurus.

His passing remains a huge personal loss, leaving a void that nothing can fill. I carry his teachings with me in every performance and in every moment of life. Zakirbhai, his music and persona are immortal and his legacy will remain a beacon of light for countless musicians and music lovers around the world.

(Pt. Anuradha Pal is an internationally acclaimed and decorated tabla player, who trained under Ustad Zakir Hussain and Ustad Alla Rakha. In 1996, she founded Stree Shakti, one of India's first all-female classical music ensembles.)

