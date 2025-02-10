It can be tempting to slice, dice, and analyse elections even as the vote count is ongoing. It may be good for the media. It may be good for the social media commentariat. It may even be good for common citizens as they try to make sense of whether their hunches were right or wrong and whether their votes made any difference. However, it cannot be good for those seriously interested in politics.



It is important to avoid hasty conclusions. In the euphoria of victory and in the despair following the defeat, objective analysis does not come easily. Due to pressure from journalists and other fast-paced online platforms, many rush to write definitive conclusions about elections by noon, even while the counting is still in progress. Many of them start writing obituaries for the losing side immediately, without realising that Indian democracy has witnessed hundreds of resurrections of ‘declared-dead' political outfits.

People, And How They Vote

Even after the final results are out, we must be tentative and careful. We should not jump to quick decisions about why people voted in a particular way. Many factors affect how people choose their leaders, such as local and ideological issues, party promises, and candidate quality. I believe that quick evaluation or appraisal of election results should be avoided till the time one gets to understand and appreciate the factors that have gone into the making of an election outcome. This applies as much to Haryana and Maharashtra as to the Delhi assembly election results. In many ways, it also applies to the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha election results.



My purpose in this column is not to share my views on the outcome of the Delhi assembly elections, but to highlight some clear and significant messages. Throughout the day, I heard veteran journalists and even some politicians declaring the demise of the INDIA bloc. To them, I would simply urge a closer look at the context and origins of its formation. In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the INDIA bloc emerged as an idea and a platform to unite political parties that believed an alternative vision for governance was necessary. It was a strategic decision and a mobilisation effort.

INDIA Bloc As A Cooperative Compact

An alternative to authoritarian politics and policies needed to be challenged from a collective platform. Throughout all of the bloc's meetings, it was clear to member parties that while the coalition would function as a cooperative compact, a few members might follow separate trajectories in certain states. There were no objections to this. As a result, states like Kerala, Punjab, and West Bengal saw electoral contests between parties within the INDIA bloc, even as they stood together on the national stage. I must emphasise that both as an idea and a cooperative compact, the bloc remains vital and relevant, as demonstrated by floor coordination in both houses of Parliament.

The Three Levels Of Electoral Politics

Electoral politics operates at three key levels: tactical, strategic, and foundational. Tactical politics involves doing whatever is necessary to win elections, even at the expense of firm beliefs. This approach erodes voter trust and weakens confidence in the political system.



Strategic politics focuses on long-term planning. At times, parties with shared core values may collaborate for the greater good of the nation. Such alliances are justifiable if they are built on mutual agreement regarding key principles and goals. However, these partnerships should be based on honest discussions and a clear understanding.



Foundational values such as commitment to democracy and participation, transparency and accountability, social and economic justice, and holistic development are the most crucial. These core principles should never be sacrificed for electoral victories. Any party that compromises on its fundamental values for short-term gains risks losing public respect in the long run.



Effective leaders and party workers prioritise strategic planning while remaining true to their foundational beliefs. They typically avoid short-sighted tactical moves that may yield quick wins but ultimately harm democracy. However, some do fall into this trap. Voters recognise and appreciate parties that uphold their principles rather than bending for convenience.



Political parties develop long-term strategies that extend beyond a single election, aiming to build sustained voter support over many years. When analyzing election results, it is essential to assess how these strategies have succeeded or failed, as this provides deeper insight into Indian democracy.

Don't Ditch The Ideology

The key takeaway from the Delhi elections is the crucial role of ideological commitment in shaping a political party's identity. A clear ideological stance helps define a party, unites its members around shared principles and goals, and provides a consistent framework for decision-making and policy formulation. It ensures that policies remain stable over time rather than being driven solely by short-term political gains. Without a strong ideological foundation, parties risk fragmentation.



Voters closely observe political parties not only for their commitment to service delivery but also for their consistency—or lack thereof—on core constitutional values such as freedom, dignity, and justice. In a democracy where regressive trends are often misrepresented as progress, a significant portion of voters expect parties to take clear and principled stands. Voters want to know whether a party will stand by them or abandon them in response to hysteria and resentment fuelled by fringe groups and media narratives.



As recent elections have shown, voters align with parties that reflect their values and beliefs. A strong ideological foundation builds trust and long-term loyalty among supporters. Ideologically committed parties are more effective at mobilizing their base and advocating for systemic change. Their clear mission resonates with people, ensuring sustained support even after electoral defeats. In contrast, parties that lack ideological consistency often resort to opportunistic tactics, shifting positions based on public opinion or short-term political benefits—ultimately eroding their credibility.

[Prof. Manoj Kumar Jha (Rashtriya Janata Dal) is a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha.]

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author