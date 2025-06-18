In a little-noticed news item earlier this month, two Indian students studying and pursuing their doctoral degrees at University of Maryland and Harvard University, respectively, were picked for awards by the Center for Cosmology and AstroParticle Physics for their path-breaking research in the field of astrophysics, the details of which are too technical for the lay reader.

What makes the news noteworthy is that both students are below 30 years of age and have already managed to establish a name for themselves in their chosen fields, making their futures appear limitless, much like their own areas of research.

Uneven Opportunities

What is also worth recognising and accepting is that this is something that might not have been possible in India for either of the students, as equal opportunities, financial support, enabling environment and encouraging mentorship simply do not exist to the same extent at the Indian university level, not even at the much-revered IITs or the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. It is possible that both students might have eventually made their way into ISRO's hallowed circles, but would they have been able to pursue their research interests to the fullest or earn a prize as prestigious as they have in the US, and that too at this tender age? For those with a real interest in tech, the sciences or even those keen to take a deeper dive in the arts (for instance, a career in museum curation), Indian options remain particularly constrained and limited and simply do not offer what their US counterparts do.

Why am I highlighting the trajectory of these two students? Primarily to drive home a point to Indian parents, both affluent enough to afford a four-year undergraduate degree in the US or those desperate enough to sell carefully built-up assets to finance this dream. The point is, one size doesn't fit all. The American dream has turned into an American nightmare today. While it makes eminent sense to send your children to the country if they are on paths similar to the two students highlighted above - or in a position to find their true calling through the sheer volume of choices and environment many US and other foreign universities may offer - sending them to the US for a liberal arts degree or even engineering degrees at some B- or C-grade universities might not be the best option in today's environment.

The Dying Charm Of An American Degree

Let me elaborate. There is a combination of factors, all acting in collusion, to render this time-tested formula ineffective.

The latest and most glaring factor is the uncertainty caused by Donald Trump's erratic diktats, oft-changing stances and ham-handed approach towards work visas and even travel rules for international students. This has naturally led to growing anxiety among both parents and students, who can no longer bank on anything. This is reflected directly in the fact that, for the first time in decades, the US may see a drop in international students from India this year.

A second problem facing both the parents and their wards is that if the latter returns to India after having earned their bachelor's or even master's degrees from a foreign institution, they are often precluded from campus placements, the most common pathway for students with Indian degrees to secure a job post their studies. More and more companies, consultancies and even social sector organisations and NGOs are now hiring from campuses directly, leaving very little room for lateral entries.

Consider The 'ROI'

A non technical degree from a B- or C-grade institution is not only proving to be a poor return on investment, but it can also bring severe social and psychological repercussions for the students, who at the age of 18 or 19 suffer on account of the isolating and alien environment they often find themselves in abroad. Anecdotal evidence has shown that many fail to adjust, and some fall into depression.

Heightened racial tensions have made matters worse, thanks to a series of targeted attacks on persons of Indian origin recently, a majority of which have been on students. As mentioned in a previous column, 11 Indian students were killed in 2024 in America alone. These two factors have led to a mountain of anecdotal instances where students either get transfers to the UK (closer home in more ways than one) or return in a more fragile state of mind than when they left.

One Size...

Perhaps one of the biggest losses, however, is the loss of the social networks that these students might develop while studying in an Indian institution. These networks provide college graduates a social cushion in an increasingly isolated and lonely milieu, and, more importantly, valuable support in shaping their careers. A large number of Indian unicorns and start-ups have been spawned on college campuses, and many batchmates continue to remain pillars for each other through their lives. This is often lacking for students who leave for college overseas after completing their school education and then return to India. They lose the networks they develop at the most crucial juncture of their young lives, as students who arrive in the US or Canada come from various countries and are often scattered globally after finishing their graduate studies. Although social media and other communication modes are open to them, many tend to lose the thread in today's hyper-charged times.

All things considered, my limited point through this column is to caution against the herd mentality that Indian parents tend to display these days. While an American or overseas education can lead to unparalleled gains and rare instances of a child finding their true calling, it is not for everyone. One size simply doesn't fit all.

