Centre's Special Sinister Attention For Bengal - By Derek O'Brien

At 10:10 am on April 20, a cargo plane landed in Kolkata carrying government officials from Delhi. These were the Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs), allegedly sent on a monitoring mission to assess the COVID-19 situation in seven districts of Bengal. On paper, that would appear to be an above board, routine public health exercise. In reality, it was part of a sinister political move.
Three hours after the plane and the IMCTs landed - yes, three hours - at 1 pm, the Union Home Minister phoned the Chief Minister of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, and told her the IMCTs had been sent. The IMCTs were supposed to work in conjunction with the state government with logistical support from local authorities. However, they hit the ground without so much as corresponding with the state government.
Cooperative federalism? Constitutionalism? States' rights? Forget it. None of this mattered. The states, including Bengal, are busy fighting the novel Coronavirus. The BJP government at the Centre is busy fighting opposition-run states. This is not just disappointing, it is downright irresponsible. Can't we postpone politics to the winter? Or is the BJP so worried about the 2021 Bengal assembly elections which are a full year away?
IMCTs have been sent to seven districts in Bengal - Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, Medinipur, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong. These seven districts have 224 cases. Bengal has four notified hotspots but seven districts are being visited. Of the seven districts, Darjeeling has only three cases. Its last positive case was detected on April 14. The last positive case in Kalimpong was detected on April 2 and in Jalpaiguri on April 4. What logic is the IMCT itinerary following? What parameters and criteria were used? I humbly request Messrs Modi-Shah to answer.
As Mamata Banerjee put it in a tweet (and I'm quoting verbatim): "We welcome all constructive support & suggestions, especially from the Central Govt in negating the #Covid19 crisis. However, the basis on which Centre is proposing to deploy IMCTs in select districts across India including few in WB under Disaster Mgmt Act 2005 is unclear."
The provisions of the Disaster Management Act of 2005 have been grossly misused to trample on a state government's rights. To top it all, this IMCT invasion has coincided with the Indian Council for Medical Research crippling Bengal's efforts by despatching faulty test kits that it now says must not be used. It seems the BJP cares for Bengali votes, not Bengali lives.
Why is Bengal complaining, you may ask. IMCTs have also been sent to other states, haven't they. Yes they have, but Bengal has been singled out for unfair treatment and special attention. Bengal has about 300 COVID-19 positive cases but seven districts are seeing IMCT visits. Madhya Pradesh has 1,500 cases but only one district merits an IMCT. In Maharashtra, the equivalent statistics are 4,700 cases and two districts; and in Rajasthan, 1,600 cases and one district.
Consider another bunch of numbers. Gujarat has five hotspots and 1,900 positive cases. Tamil Nadu has 22 hotspots and 1,500 positive cases. Uttar Pradesh has nine hotspots and 1,200 cases. Telangana has eight hotspots and 900 cases. Andhra Pradesh has 11 hotspots and 700 cases. Delhi has 11 hotspots and 2,100 cases. The percentage of deaths among total cases is 3 per cent in Bengal. In Punjab it is 6.5 per cent, in Karnataka 3.9 per cent and in Gujarat 3.6 per cent.
Of all the states I have mentioned in the paragraph above, only Bengal has had IMCTs inflicted on it. Not one other state.
Do note that in all the other states, assembly elections have just got over or are several years away. Tamil Nadu votes in 2021 but it has a BJP-friendly government. Bengal is being harassed. And to emphasise that, our state's Governor living in Kolkata Raj Bhavan shakha has been on television all day, criticising the Trinamool Congress government and politicising his office.
The people of Bengal are watching this sordid drama. They will remember.
(Derek O'Brien, MP, leads the Trinamool Congress in the Rajya Sabha)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai173
Pune51
Mumbai Suburban41
Sangli24
Nagpur15
Thane14
Ahmednagar11
Raigad5
Palghar5
Buldhana4
Yavatmal4
Satara2
Kolhapur1
Jalgaon1
Nashik1
Aurangabad1
Ratnagiri1
Gondia1
Sindhudurg1
Details Awaited*4862
5218 552
4245 383
722 150
251 19
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad32
Surat10
Gandhinagar9
Vadodara9
Rajkot7
Bhavnagar4
Porbandar3
Gir Somnath2
Kachchh1
Mahesana1
Botad1
Details Awaited*2099
2178 239
1949 212
139 8
90 19
DistrictCases
South77
South West14
West10
East9
North West9
South East9
North East8
North6
Central4
New Delhi3
Shahdara2
Details Awaited*2005
2156 75
1498
611 180
47
DistrictCases
Jaipur36
Bhilwara23
Jodhpur16
Tonk9
Jhunjhunu8
Churu6
Ajmer5
Bharatpur3
Dungarpur3
Alwar3
Pratapgarh2
Udaipur1
Jaisalmer1
Sikar1
Pali1
Dholpur1
Dausa1
Details Awaited*1539
1659 83
1404 58
230 25
25
DistrictCases
Chennai69
Coimbatore33
Tirunelveli30
Dindigul25
Erode25
Namakkal19
Theni12
Karur11
Madurai11
Thiruvarur9
Tiruppur8
Thoothukudi6
Salem6
Virudhunagar5
Sivaganga5
Kanniyakumari5
Tiruvannamalai4
Villupuram4
Kanchipuram4
Nagapattinam3
Ramanathapuram2
Vellore2
Tiruchirappalli1
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*1296
1596 76
943
635 178
18 1
DistrictCases
Indore65
Jabalpur7
Ujjain5
Bhopal4
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Details Awaited*1467
1552 67
1328 44
148 21
76 2
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar28
Meerut12
Agra11
Lucknow7
Ghaziabad6
Baghpat2
Moradabad2
Bareilly1
Ghazipur1
Jaunpur1
Kanpur Nagar1
Kheri1
Pilibhit1
Varanasi1
Shamli1
Details Awaited*1218
1294 110
1134 108
140
20 2
DistrictCases
Hyderabad55
Warangal Urban12
Medchal Malkajgiri9
Ranga Reddy7
Karimnagar5
Mahabubnagar4
Kamareddy4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nalgonda3
Sangareddy2
Nizamabad2
Jogulamba Gadwal2
Suryapet1
Mulugu1
Nagarkurnool1
Jangoan1
Mahabubabad1
Medak1
Details Awaited*813
928 55
711 51
194 4
23
DistrictCases
Visakhapatnam3
Krishna2
Chittoor1
East Godavari1
Guntur1
Spsr Nellore1
Prakasam1
Details Awaited*747
757 35
639 29
96 4
22 2
DistrictCases
Kasaragod58
Kannur25
Ernakulam18
Pathanamthitta14
Kozhikode6
Malappuram6
Thiruvananthapuram6
Thrissur5
Idukki3
Kottayam3
Palakkad3
Alappuzha2
Kollam1
Wayanad1
Details Awaited*276
427 19
117 3
307 16
3
DistrictCases
Kolkata15
Nadia5
Hooghly4
24 Paraganas North3
Medinipur East3
24 Paraganas South2
Howrah2
Medinipur West1
Details Awaited*388
423 31
335 28
73
15 3
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban38
Mysuru11
Uttar Kannad9
Chikballapur9
Dakshin Kannad4
Kalaburagi3
Udupi3
Bengaluru Rural2
Davangere2
Chitradurga1
Dharwad1
Kodagu1
Tumakuru1
Details Awaited*333
418 10
272
129 17
17 1
DistrictCases
Srinagar17
Bandipora11
Badgam7
Udhampur4
Jammu3
Rajauri3
Baramulla2
Pulwama2
Shopian2
Details Awaited*329
380 12
294 2
81 10
5
DistrictCases
Gurugram25
Faridabad6
Panipat4
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Ambala1
Hisar1
Sonipat1
Palwal1
Details Awaited*210
254
124
127
3
DistrictCases
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
S.a.s Nagar9
Hoshiarpur5
Jalandhar5
Amritsar2
Ludhiana2
Patiala1
Details Awaited*203
245
190
39 1
16
DistrictCases
Patna5
Munger4
Saharsa2
Begusarai1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Siwan1
Details Awaited*111
126 13
82 13
42
2
DistrictCases
Khordha3
Details Awaited*76
79 5
54 5
24
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun6
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*39
46
27
19 1
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*45
45
42
0
3 1
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*36
39
22
16
1
DistrictCases
Raipur4
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*29
36
10
26 1
0
DistrictCases
Marigaon2
Karimganj1
Nalbari1
Details Awaited*31
35
15
19
1
DistrictCases
Chandigarh16
Details Awaited*11
27 1
13
14 1
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*5
18
4
14
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*6
16
5
11
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*12
12 1
11 1
0
1
DistrictCases
North Goa2
South Goa1
Details Awaited*4
7
0
7
0
DistrictCases
Mahe1
Details Awaited*6
7
4
3
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Details Awaited*1
2
0
2
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*2
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
0
1 1
0