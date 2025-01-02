India, a nation of staggering diversity, continues to march towards progress. Yet, a pressing question remains: how do we ensure this progress is inclusive? The answer lies in understanding the true social and economic realities of our people through a caste census.

The caste system, a deep-rooted reality in Indian society, has shaped access to resources, opportunities, and rights. Despite decades of affirmative action, the lack of up-to-date data on caste demographics undermines effective policy formulation.

India stands on the cusp of monumental transformation, yet its foundations remain deeply rooted in a caste-based hierarchy that shapes lives, opportunities, and governance. For decades, caste has been the silent architect of inequality—visible in the cracks of our social structure but invisible in official data. It is time to confront this reality with courage and clarity. A nationwide caste census is not just a demand; it is a democratic necessity.

Why Fear Data?

For far too long, governments have tiptoed around the question of caste enumeration. The last caste census was conducted in 1931 under British rule. Since then, India's policymakers have operated in the dark. How can we address inequality without knowing its magnitude? How can we uplift marginalised communities without understanding their true population, status, and needs?

The absence of granular caste-based statistics hinders our ability to plan welfare programmes effectively. It perpetuates the dominance of a privileged few while pushing marginalised voices further into obscurity. Congress in Karnataka is yet to publish the Caste Census report.

Telangana under the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) had witnessed firsthand the transformative power of targeted policies, whether through BC welfare programmes, the post-matric scholarship schemes for BC students, and BC Residental schools. For other community initiatives, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana introduced life insurance for the weaver community, government support for inter-caste weddings, free electricity for saloons to support the Nai Brahmin community, life Insurance for weavers, and various other schemes for the dhobi community to name a few.

The Politics of Silence

Opposition to the caste census exposes the insecurities of vested interests. The question we must ask is: who benefits from ignorance? Fear of data reveals a fear of accountability. It challenges the status quo of power and privilege that certain groups have enjoyed for decades. Those who resist a caste census are not protecting India's unity, they are protecting their monopoly over resources and representation.

In Telangana, under the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government, we have seen the potential of progressive governance to challenge inequality. Yet, the demand for precise numbers grows stronger. The 2011 Socio-Economic and Caste Census failed to publish caste-specific data, leaving millions of backward classes, Dalits, and tribal communities out of meaningful discourse. This systematic invisibilisation cannot continue.

A Tool for Empowerment

Caste census is not divisive; it is empowering. It offers an opportunity to quantify deprivation and calibrate justice. Consider this: OBCs constitute nearly 52% of India's population, yet they hold only 27% of reservations in jobs and education. Similarly, SCs and STs face chronic underrepresentation despite constitutional safeguards. The reality could be far more skewed, but without data, their struggles remain anecdotal, not statistical.

Nations cannot grow by ignoring inequality; they grow by confronting it. The BRS-governed Telangana has shown how welfare-driven governance can improve lives when policies are rooted in inclusion. Imagine what India could achieve if its policies were based on accurate, contemporary caste data.

Beyond Tokenism

The caste census is not about mere numbers; it is about narratives. It is about rewriting the story of India's progress with fairness and dignity. It is about dismantling centuries of privilege and making way for equitable opportunities. It is about measuring the distance we still need to travel toward social justice.

In the words of Babasaheb Ambedkar, “Political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it social democracy.” A caste census is a step towards ensuring that India's social democracy is not a hollow promise.

The Road Ahead

A caste census is not just a matter of numbers; it is a matter of justice. To those who fear division, we say: unity does not come from erasing identities but from respecting them. The time for hesitation is over. India must count its people, because what cannot be counted cannot be corrected. Let this be the beginning of a new era—one where data empowers democracy and equality is more than a slogan.

The demand for a caste census is not new, but the urgency has never been greater. As India strives to become a $5 trillion economy, it cannot afford to leave millions behind.

I urge policymakers, political parties, civil society and citizens to come together and demand a caste census. Let data guide our journey toward equality, dignity, and prosperity for all.

(Kavitha Kalvakuntla is a Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC from Telangana)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author