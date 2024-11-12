The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) five-word catchphrase “Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain (together we are safe)”, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, has sparked a wide range of interpretations, debates, and impassioned discussions across various platforms, including the media and public fora. In this regard, the slogan has undoubtedly achieved its purpose—at least in the early stages of the campaign.

In recent history, no political party has focused an election campaign around a single slogan, especially in the context of simultaneous assembly elections in two states, along with numerous by-polls across the country. Yet, the BJP has opted for a distinct strategy this time, with the slogan becoming the centrepiece of its campaign. The slogan is a refined version of another one given by his party colleague and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: “Ek Hain Toh Nek Hai...Batenge Toh Katenge”. Modi has crafted it into a more nuanced, loaded message.

Rival parties, including the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra—comprising the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray)—are vigorously attacking the BJP. They question the meaning of the slogan, asking who is considered "safe" and who is "unsafe", who is making them unsafe, and why a particular community (Muslims) is being targeted. They also accuse the BJP of making a communal pitch and attempting to polarise the electorate due to fear of electoral defeat. Asaduddin Owaisi, leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), though not part of the MVA, is also criticising the BJP along similar lines.

In Jharkhand, roughly 1,000 kilometres away from Maharashtra, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance is raising similar concerns, accusing the BJP of divisive and communal politics. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, where by-elections for nine assembly seats are scheduled for November 20, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav is working to mount a counter-offensive to BJP's new campaign theme.

For the BJP, various interpretations of its slogan and the questions raised by political rivals and critics play into its hands. It only serves to amplify the party's message, providing an opportunity for its leaders and workers to elaborate on the slogan, adding their own interpretations and sensitivities to resonate with a broader audience.

The slogan “Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain” is, in many ways, a counter to the caste census or Rahul Gandhi's “Jitni Aabadi, Utni Hissedari” pitch. In previous elections, the Congress and its allies had somewhat dented the BJP's support base among OBCs and Dalits. However, the Haryana election results showed that this impact was short-lived, with the BJP quickly regaining lost ground.

There is also undeniable evidence that certain regions of Jharkhand, particularly Santhal Pargana, have experienced demographic shifts, with a significant decline in the tribal population and an increase in the Muslim population. Allegations have also surfaced that some parts of Maharashtra have seen an unusual rise in the Muslim population, attributed to the influx of illegal Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingya refugees. The BJP is tapping into the concerns of certain Hindu voter segments, focusing on perceived threats to their security and opportunities.

The overt messaging of “Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain” addresses issues such as the illegal infiltration of Bangladeshis and Rohingya, the conversion of Dalits and tribals to Islam and Christianity, and the challenges posed by divisive and secessionist forces, both internal and external. While not stated explicitly, the underlying message seems to be a call for Hindus of all denominations to unite and rally behind the BJP.

It is also noteworthy that since the BJP emerged as a dominant force in national politics, the Muslim community has engaged in what is often referred to as “strategic voting”, supporting parties that could potentially defeat the BJP. In response, secular parties, when in power, have offered various sops and incentives, and in some cases policy shifts, to appease Muslim voters, anticipating their continued electoral support. The BJP critiques this as “vote-bank Muslim appeasement politics”.

When Narendra Modi rose to national prominence in 2013, he embodied two core principles for the BJP's support base—Hindutva and development. Since then, through his actions and public initiatives, he has solidified his position and the party's support base, continuously expanding its reach. The real impact of the BJP's new campaign pitch will become clear on November 23, when the votes for Maharashtra and Jharkhand are counted.

(The author is NDTV's consulting editor)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author