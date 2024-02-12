Opinion: Bharat Ratna Awards-Merit Gets Primacy Over Party Affiliations

In a span of just two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a dual strategy towards the Congress party: while openly criticising and rebuking its current leadership, he simultaneously bestowed honours upon veteran Congressmen. The conferral of the Bharat Ratna award upon P.V. Narasimha Rao, along with extensive praise for Mammohan Singh upon his retirement from the Rajya Sabha, and expressions of sympathy for the ill-treatment of Sitaram Kesri when ousted as Congress President in 1998 by Sonia Gandhi, exemplify this complex stance.

Simultaneously, Bharat Ratna awards for Socialist veteran Karpoori Thakur and agricultural leader Chaudhary Charan Singh were announced alongside the highest civilian honour for Lal Krishna Advani, a patriarch of the BJP, highlighting the intricate political dynamics at play.

The genesis of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in April 1980, stemming from discord within the Janata Party over the issue of dual membership with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), underscores the complexity of Indian politics. Karpoori Thakur, a luminary among the Socialists, and Charan Singh, who briefly served as Prime Minister in 1979, played pivotal roles during this period of political turbulence.

PM Modi initiated the process of recognising the contributions of veteran politicians across party lines, including those who were once adversaries of the Sangh Parivar, such as the award of Bharat Ratna to Pranab Mukherjee in 2019. This shift emphasises political and administrative merit over narrow party affiliations.



Selection Criteria Altered

During Modi's tenure, the Padma awards, once perceived as symbols of patronage, have also witnessed a significant shift in their selection criteria, with increased representation of ordinary citizens on the honours list. Suggestions for awards now come from the public at large, signalling a more inclusive approach.

The timing of Karpoori Thakur's announcement preceding that of Advani is noteworthy. Thakur's legacy provided impetus for Nitish Kumar's ghar wapsi of sorts, while Charan Singh's award prompted the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) to align with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), symbolising shifts within the political landscape.

Modi's signalling to Congress is dual in nature: while he castigates the party led by Mallikarjun Kharge and controlled by the Gandhi family, he simultaneously praises Congress leaders who have been overlooked by the current party leadership. Notably, Ghulam Nabi Azad, who departed from the party in August 2022, was singled out for commendation by the Prime Minister during the concluding sessions of the 17th Lok Sabha.

A Slew Of Exits

Numerous Congress leaders have defected to the BJP or other parties aligned with it. The defection of Baba Siddique to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, in Maharashtra, garnered significant attention, while less highlighted defections have also occurred.

Jabalpur, the hub of Madhya Pradesh's Mahakoshal region, witnessed the departure of Congress Mayor Jagat Singh Annu to the BJP, citing dissatisfaction with the party's stance on the Ram Mandir's pran pratistha. Additionally, Congress expelled Uttar Pradesh's Acharya Pramod Krishnam, anticipating his defection. The party also suffered a jolt when former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan quit the party on Monday. Son of late S.B. Chavan, the Union Home Minister in Narasimha Rao's team, he was a prominent figure in the Congress's legacy.

Former Congress members, including Himanta Biswa Sarma and Jyotiraditya Scindia, have found prominence within the BJP, while R.P.N. Singh, a former member of Rahul Gandhi's 'baba brigade,' has been nominated for Rajya Sabha membership.

In her biography of her father, Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmishtha, relying on his diary, recorded Mukherjee's disenchantment with the leadership of Rahul Gandhi while serving as President of India. Mukherjee had expressed scepticism regarding Gandhi's leadership.

A Confidence Crisis

While Mamata Banerjee projects Congress as capable of winning only 40 seats, according to Congress sources, Rahul Gandhi's advisors project the party's prospects at 130-140 seats. However, nearly 90% of the veterans of the party who have been approached as potential candidates have shown lukewarm responses. Even strong figures like Kamal Nath are reported to be in favour of returning to Parliament through the Rajya Sabha route.

Even as Rahul Gandhi's Yatra 2.0 continues, the INDIA bloc, initially comprising 28 parties, has witnessed defections and realignments. The Aam Aadmi Party has announced its intention to contest all 13 Punjab seats, indicating its growing influence in the region.

In conclusion, Modi's approach to his opponents, particularly Congress, seems to echo the axioms of classic typewriting training. His recent diatribe on Congress policies as "Atki, bhatki, latki" reflects his critique of the party's outdated and meandering approach. Modi's critique primarily targets the party's apex family leadership, while lauding its other veterans.

Is The Congress Staring At Oblivion?

Modi knows that in nearly 300 seats, the contest is between the Congress and the BJP. In the past two elections, BJP's success rate in these seats was over 90%. By demolishing the faltering, meandering Congress monolith, Modi aims to ensure further success for the BJP juggernaut.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, referring to Mamata's prediction about Congress's predilection, Modi said that he prays that the Congress does not crumble completely. Earlier, in the Lok Sabha, he had said that the reducing strength of Congress may one day see the party occupying seats only in the Visitors' Gallery of Parliament.

In the early years of our parliamentary history, Communists and Socialists dominated the Opposition discourse. With the passage of time, these Left elements have been marginalised - their strength has plummeted abysmally. Is Congress also staring at oblivion? The forthcoming Lok Sabha elections will likely give us hints of the road ahead for the grand old party.

(Shubhabrata Bhattacharya is a retired Editor and a public affairs commentator.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.