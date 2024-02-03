'Very Emotional Moment For Me': PM Modi On Bharat Ratna To LK Advani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India.

"The conferring of the Bharat Ratna on him is a very emotional moment for me," PM Modi wrote on his official X account and tagged two pictures with the 96-year-old leader.

The Prime Minister said that he has spoken to Mr Advani, a former deputy prime minister, and congratulated him on being conferred this honour.

"One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister," PM Modi wrote.

"He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights," he added.

Advani Ji's decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics. He has made unparalleled efforts towards furthering national unity and cultural resurgence.

"Advani Ji's decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics," PM Modi said.

He has made unparalleled efforts towards furthering national unity and cultural resurgence, PM Modi said.

"I will always consider it my privilege that I got countless opportunities to interact with him and learn from him," he said.

LK Advani Is BJP's Longest-Serving President

LK Advani has served as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the longest period since its inception in 1980.

He is credited with crafting BJP's rise through the 1990s when it came to power for the first time as the head of coalition governments under Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He served as the deputy prime minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led cabinet from 2002 to 2004.