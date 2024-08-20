Bangladesh, formerly known as East Pakistan, gained independence in 1971. Since its inception, the country has been a centre of religious and cultural diversity. However, in recent decades, the situation for religious minorities, particularly Hindus, has become increasingly alarming. The persistent political instability in Bangladesh has exacerbated these problems. The power struggle between the Awami League and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has repeatedly driven the country towards anarchy, directly impacting minority communities. The influence of Islamic fundamentalist groups in Bangladesh has grown, often targeting Hindus and other religious minorities. Despite economic development, significant economic inequality persists.

Bangladesh's democracy has been in crisis for a long time. The intense rivalry between the Awami League and the BNP has severely affected the governance system. Both parties, once in power, have suppressed opposition and favoured their supporters. The military has seized power several times, further disrupting the democratic process. Currently, the Awami League government has adopted a repressive stance toward the opposition, whose leaders have been jailed, with media freedom being curtailed and allegations of electoral manipulation. These actions undermine the core principles of democracy, signalling a collapse of democratic values when the ruling party suppresses opposition and weakens constitutional institutions.

The attacks on Hindus have significant implications. Ethnic cleansing refers to the persecution, through imprisonment, expulsion, killing, or rape, of an ethnic minority by a local majority to achieve ethnic homogeneity. This process systematically removes a group of people from a specific area through violence and forced migration. At the time of independence, Hindus comprised about 22% of the population, but this has now decreased to less than 8% (Avishek Biswas & Deep Halder, Being Hindu In Bangladesh: The Untold Story, 2023, pp. 112-14). This decline is attributed not only to the massive displacement during the partition between Pakistan and India but also to ongoing discrimination and persecution. Obtaining justice remains difficult due to political pressures. Forced conversions further exacerbate the situation. Disturbing videos from Bangladesh show radicals spreading terror and targeting Hindus, creating an atmosphere of fear. Despite the government's enactment of laws to prevent such incidents, their implementation is often weak.

These factors have driven the exodus of Hindus from Bangladesh, with many Hindu families seeking refuge in India annually. This not only diminishes Bangladesh's cultural diversity but also strains India with the challenge of settling and resettling these refugees. On August 5, 2024, the political unrest in Bangladesh resulted in over 90 deaths, including that of 14 policemen, and more than 300 injuries.

The rise of Islamic fundamentalism in Bangladesh is a complex issue with multiple causes. Economic inequality, lack of education, and political instability have created fertile ground for radical ideologies. Moreover, some political parties exploit religious sentiments for their gain, leading to religious polarisation. This instability has significant implications for India, a neighbouring country with which Bangladesh shares a long border. Instability in Bangladesh affects bilateral relations and poses a threat to India's internal security, with the rise of radical groups and the potential for cross-border terrorism.

Historically, political upheaval in South Asian countries, particularly India and Bangladesh, is driven by complex historical, social, and economic issues. Global market forces and influential figures shape economic and political landscapes, sometimes leading to political turmoil. The interactions between global economic factors, local political dynamics, and domestic and foreign stakeholders are intricate and require detailed research and recognition of each country's unique context. In April 2023, Sheikh Hasina accused the US of attempting regime change in Bangladesh. She also alleged that she could have retained power by compromising Bangladesh's sovereignty over St. Martin Island, further highlighting the complex geopolitical landscape.

Addressing the situation of Hindus in Bangladesh is a complex and sensitive issue that requires a multi-pronged strategy involving political, economic, social, and cultural considerations. India's role is crucial. It must balance respecting Bangladesh's sovereignty with ensuring the safety and security of Hindus there. This can be achieved through diplomatic methods, international support, and economic cooperation. It is essential to view this issue through the broader lens of human rights, social justice, and regional stability. Ultimately, a long-term solution will depend on internal political and social changes within Bangladesh. While external pressures may offer short-term relief, meaningful change will come from within.

(The views expressed by the authors are personal. Rajiv Tuli is an independent columnist and commentator, and Dr. Prashant Barthwal is an Assistant Professor of Political Science at Sri Aurobindo College.)