Opinion: Bait And Switch - BJP's Charade Of Women's Quota Bill

It is said that in politics, timing is everything. The re-introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill by the BJP-led government, after almost a decade in office, right before the upcoming general election, is no exception. The timing of the move and the convoluted steps that the BJP has attached to its execution has exposed the party's strategy for what it is - a shallow political charade.

Implementation Loopholes

Article 334A, which has been inserted in the Constitution to provide for women's reservation, says quota for women will take effect after a delimitation or redrawing of constituencies based on the first census after the law is enacted. Now, there is no credible reason to tie the reservation to the census or delimitation, and previous bills did not include a delimitation rider.

Also, the timeline for women's reservation appears to be a smokescreen. Without a miracle, women's reservation by 2029 is a long shot. If the Census starts by February 2025, the delimitation will still have to be based on the Census after 2026 because Article 82 directs a freeze on delimitation until the first Census after 2026. This means data from the 2031 census might be the earliest reference. Considering the time taken by the Delimitation Commission in the past, and electoral roll revisions before the next elections, a more realistic cut-off might be 2039, unless circumstances change drastically.

Given the Modi government's past record, postponing something is akin to suggesting it might never happen. The postponement of women's reservation by the government casts serious doubts about its commitment, and renders this 'reform' as the latest in the long list of BJP's 'jumlas'.

All Talk, No Action: Modi's Mirage

While the PM Modi-led BJP government portrays itself as a champion of woman empowerment, the hypocrisy is becoming clearer by the day. The fact that BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexual harassment by woman wrestlers, was sitting in Lok Sabha when the Bill was taken up, speaks for itself. He has been neither expelled by the party nor removed from his position. The BJP's and the Prime Minister's silence and the tactical whataboutery on violence against women in Manipur also displays a shocking lack of seriousness of the party in women-centric matters.

An Association of Democratic Reforms report suggests that the BJP has the highest number of MPs with cases of crimes against women, murder, and attempt to murder. The BJP has vociferously, and at times tacitly, stood by those who use abusive language and are involved in harassment and sexual offenses against women, and has encouraged leaders such as Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Kuldeep Sengar. The party's backing for perpetrators of heinous sexual crimes is glaring from the case of 2002 Gujarat riots survivor Bilkis Bano. The BJP's policy and practice has normalised misogynistic behavior to the extent that the actions of its leaders and supporters are woefully unaddressed. The discrimination against and ill-treatment of women in India attracts stoic silence from the BJP's woman leaders such as Smriti Irani and Meenakshi Lekhi.

Missing OBC Quota

The absence of an OBC quota in the Women's Reservation Bill has thrown a spotlight on the BJP's superficial commitment to affirmative action and genuine representation. The need for affirmative action in India to address the historical injustices has been invariably recognised. Political representation is one of the key requisites to ensure equality for marginalised sections and minority groups.

It must be remembered that women are not a homogenous group. True empowerment means ensuring women from diverse backgrounds, especially from marginalised and backward groups, have representation in parliament and state assemblies, rather than just those from political dynasties and privilege. The OBC population constitutes around 41% of the country's population, but somehow, the BJP government does not consider it necessary to guarantee representation for this large population in the law-making chambers.

BJP: All For Women's Rights...Just Not Today

Women's active political participation is a fundamental prerequisite for achieving gender parity and true democracy. In a society characterized by tremendous inequalities, a mere token gesture from PM Modi is not the answer. Our politics should reflect and respond to the prevailing societal conditions, and strive to meet collective aspirations. In terms of its vision of implementation, the Women's Reservation amendment is, at best, lousy, and at worst, mere exploitation of the women's rights agenda for the BJP's PR exercise.

If India is to truly realise her aspirations in the Amritkaal, then women's reservation cannot wait any further. Every moment's delay is a step backwards and a lost opportunity. The implementation of the law in the 2024 elections is an imperative.

(Reena Gupta is an Advocate and National Spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author