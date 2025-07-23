There's a quiet revolution brewing in the classrooms of Chhattisgarh, and no, it's not a surprise test. In a curious but commendable move, a government school in the state has decided to eliminate backbenchers - not the students, but the very concept itself - by rotating seating arrangements regularly. No more permanent back rows, no more front-row favouritism. Everyone gets a taste of every seat. Chhattisgarh is the latest to experiment with this unique seating arrangement after Kerala , West Bengal, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

This isn't just a whimsical shake-up. It comes after internal observations and research suggesting that students seated at the back often drift off, disengage or disappear behind taller heads and louder voices. By making seating dynamic, the school hopes to encourage participation and give every student equal access to the teacher's gaze (and occasional chalk missile).

Now, as a proud ex-backbencher myself, I find this deeply personal. The last bench wasn't just a spot - it was a state of mind.

Backbench: The Unofficial Think Tank Of Every Classroom

Let's be honest: Backbenchers have always had a reputation. But beyond the stereotypes of mischief and note-passing lies a vibrant world of creativity, silent rebellion and occasionally, survival strategy. Some of the most innovative minds were forged in those distant rows - often out of sheer necessity. You think front-row kids know how to stealth-text or nap with their eyes open? Please.

Here are some (very real) advantages of backbench life:

You're seated farthest from the teacher and closest to all the drama. Gossip, group dynamics, last-minute teamwork - it's a crash course in human psychology.

Forgot your homework? You have at least 6 roll calls before your name's up. That's prime negotiating time.

Whether you were doodling, daydreaming or designing your rap career, the backbench gave you the freedom to mentally explore.

From The Backseat To The Boardroom

The list of "backbenchers turned billionaires" is long and full of legends. CEOs, artists, engineers, stand-up comedians - all have, at some point, doodled math problems into cartoons or passed notes titled "Is it lunch yet?" There's something to be said about learning on your own terms - and backbenchers often excelled at just that.

Of course, not all backbenchers were rebels with a cause. Some were just sleepy. Or short-sighted, even allergic to front-row pressure. But that's exactly why this new seating arrangement could be a game-changer. By rotating seats, it acknowledges that learning styles differ, and students shouldn't be judged by where they sit.

The End Of The Last Row? Or A New Beginning?

This experiment has the potential to reshape classroom power dynamics. It breaks the binary of "bright frontbenchers" and "lost backbenchers" and brings every student into the centre of attention - literally and figuratively. It could reduce bias, encourage equity and even help teachers spot talent that often hides in the wings.

But let's not get too teary-eyed. A world without permanent backbenchers is... well, unsettling. Where else do we get our underground classroom economy (erasers, chips, emotional support)? Who will write witty one-liners in textbooks or start a low-effort band during recess?

And who knows? After a week up front, some of the former front-row stars might just start missing the poetry of the last row.

(The author is Executive Editor, Growth, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author