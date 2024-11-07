Donald Trump's victory was, let's say, an emphatic contradiction of the legacy media's confidence that the race was “too close to call”. So, did the traditional media genuinely get it wrong? Or was it an inspired act of wishful thinking? We might never know, but that's a mystery for another day.

Today, let's talk about the man of the hour: Elon Musk. The billionaire who spent months reshaping Twitter (now X) after he bought it in 2021, was duly accused by the mainstream media of amplifying certain voices and curbing others. Nevertheless, he did indeed seem to play his part in shaping public opinion like a maestro. I couldn't help but wonder whether Trump would pause during his victory lap in Florida to give a shoutout to Musk, perhaps for handing him this sweet electoral success on a digital platter.

'An Amazing Guy'

Often magnanimous in praise, Trump indeed gave Musk his due with loud cheers from the gathering crowd, declaring, “A star is born!” and calling him “an amazing guy”. If Trump were a Bollywood fan, he might as well have said to the Tesla boss, "Jo jeeta wahi Sikander"! For, Musk, the Great Gambler, gambled his entire empire—X, Tesla, SpaceX and other ventures—for Trump. And it has now paid off handsomely.

Podcaster Joe Rogan's millions of followers might point out that his endorsement was a game-changer. Who knows, it might have been. Roger, the world's most-followed podcaster, endorsed Trump in the campaign's final days and reached millions. He also interviewed Trump's running mate, JD Vance, and yes, Musk, too. For those who do not know, Rogan has 18 million subscribers on YouTube and 14 million on Spotify. Musk has 200 million followers on X. No traditional media has such reach. Legacy media honchos may not like this data, but it is hard to argue against the fact that Musk's massive reach and his hands-on approach to steering the Trump campaign in the right direction paid rich dividends.

Musk's Spaces Session

As voting drew to a close, Musk decided to hit Spaces for a live chat on X. I joined in—and so did 17,000 others, staying glued to every word for a full hour. He held court like a seasoned political analyst, fielding questions and giving his take on the election's high stakes and the future of American politics. It was a one-man show, no doubt, in support of his new-found ally, Trump. “This will be the last election” if Trump doesn't win, he warned, in reply to a question, still unsure of the impending victory on election night, making it clear he saw this election as a final stand. And yet, he sounded confident of Trump's triumph as he saw a steady increase in his popularity in all the seven swing states. At one point, he declared that Trump could take all the seven swing states. That, indeed, turned out to be true.

The world's richest man helped create a Political Action Committee (PAC), called America PAC, whose primary task was to support Trump's presidency by encouraging early voting and mail-in ballots in swing states. As we witnessed, in terms of early voting trends, some states started seeing record numbers. According to the Election Lab at the University of Florida, over 8 million Americans had voted early, with 1.8 million voting in person and 6.5 million returning mail ballots. Musk emphasised in his Spaces chat how much the American PAC mobilised voters to go to the polling booths to vote.

The Failure Of Mainstream Media

If we are to take mainstream media, such as The New York Times and The Washington Post at their word, Musk didn't just throw a fistful of dollars at Trump's campaign. He, according to these papers, poured a whopping $80-120 million into America PAC—practically his own political slush fund for Trump. Musk isn't your average billionaire donor either: normally, most big donors write a cheque and watch from the sidelines. Musk, however, officially hopped on to the campaign ride after he endorsed his man in July. US media have it: he wasn't just a silent partner, he was frequently on the phone with Trump, sometimes even taking the stage beside him. In a campaign season packed with uncertainties and political slugfest, Musk managed to stand out by transforming himself into a real-time megaphone for Trump.

Right now, Musk's popularity in the US is perhaps next only to Trump. It wouldn't be a stretch to say that many would have even rooted for him to be a future presidential candidate if he could run for the coveted post (he can't as he was not born in the US). Even so, he has managed to make waves in the 2024 presidential election. His bold $1 million voter petition giveaway has stirred up questions about election law. Experts were divided: some claimed it edges into sketchy legal territory, while others argued that it's a loophole-free move, as signing his petition isn't explicitly tied to voter registration. A petition challenging Musk's move was thrown out by court.

Musk's Moment Of Reckoning

Ironically, Musk, 53, was, not so long ago, a moderate Democrat. He and twice-elected Barack Obama were known to be buddies. He had endorsed Obama both in 2008 and 2012. He had even donated to his re-election campaign. During the Biden presidency, he described himself as "half Democrat, half Republican" and "socially liberal and fiscally conservative".

Musk's endorsement of Trump came hot on the heels of Trump surviving a July 2024 assassination attempt. He wasted no time, conveying his “full support” and wishing Trump a speedy recovery. He later praised Trump's policies, especially on immigration and meritocracy, leaving little doubt about his loyalty. His endorsement clearly boosted Trump's profile among conservative and libertarian crowds. Musk's alignment with the Republican's divisive policies has drawn its share of criticism, but there's no denying that his influence helped give Trump a substantial leg up in visibility and credibility.

Biden's Snub Was Unwise

But what really pushed Musk into Trump's arms? Apparently, it was none other than Joe Biden. It was widely reported in 2021 that when Tesla officials reached out to the White House several times, they were repeatedly rebuffed. Apparently, the Biden administration's wish to avoid angering the powerful United Auto Workers union, which had been critical of Tesla's labour practices, was the main reason behind this snubbing.

More frustratingly for Musk, he was believed to be quite angry when the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rejected SpaceX's application for nearly $900 million in broadband subsidies, citing that the company failed to "meet basic programme requirements". Musk disagreed with the decision, stating that Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service, was the only provider actively solving rural broadband issues at scale. Musk felt the decision was part of a "pattern of regulatory harassment" against him. Several times, Musk vented his frustration against government regulatory authorities, terming them anti-development. After Biden came to power, the scrutiny of Musk's various ventures intensified, with investigations and actions from at least seven federal agencies.

Musk, Now A Regulator To The Regulators?

Many have asked, what's in it for Musk? Fair question. Trump isn't exactly coy about it—he has already dangled the role of the head of a “government efficiency commission” before Musk, practically promising him a front-row seat to slice through federal spending and chop down regulatory bodies. When asked about Trump's offer on a live Spaces chat, Musk sounded ready to roll, claiming he'd tackle government “over-spending” by paring back agencies. “There shouldn't be more referees than players,” he quipped, nodding at the countless regulatory bodies in the system, which, he says, stifle innovation more than they support it.

It's funnily ironic, though. Musk, who thrived under government oversight to launch EVs, rockets and even internet satellites, is now poised to lead the charge against the very regulatory labyrinth that boosted his empire, but which also of course sometimes harassed him. Conflict of interest? Maybe. But Musk seems more than happy to play regulator to the regulators.

(Syed Zubair Ahmed is a London-based senior Indian journalist with three decades of experience with the Western media)

