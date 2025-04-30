New Delhi: Akshaya Tritiya is regarded as an auspicious day—a marker of new beginnings. It is a day marked by prayers for prosperity and devotion to the Goddess who embodies good fortune. Yet, how tragic it is that a day meant to usher in prosperity becomes a day of misfortune for our daughters, who are married off as children.

It is time we call this for what it is: not tradition, but a crime—and act with urgency, intention, and accountability to return to our daughters their dreams, their choice, and the promise of a wholesome life. When families fail their children, the community and the state must unite with unwavering resolve to protect and support them. The community around our children—beyond the family—cannot stand by as silent witnesses to this betrayal of trust. Those who perform, conduct, direct, organise, or abet child marriages must be held fully and fearlessly accountable.

Faith and religious leaders are powerful moral anchors in their communities. They can become the strongest barrier against crimes committed on children. In a society like ours, child marriage cannot take place—especially not without the involvement of a faith or religious leader to solemnise or officiate the ceremony, since such a marriage cannot be recognised in a court of law. That is why their coming together to shoulder this responsibility is both urgent and deeply heartening.

When faith stands firmly with justice, the end of child marriage is not just possible—it becomes inevitable.

A Child Marriage Free India

Child marriage is not merely a legal or societal issue; it is a crime against our children's dignity and future. A national movement for a Child Marriage Free India, rising from the grassroots and led by courageous women leaders, has, in just two years, grown into the largest civil society action to end this entrenched social crime. It has reignited the spirit and moral force of the law, influencing the most recent judicial rulings and inspiring a Government of India national campaign—bringing the protection, dignity, and education of our daughters to the forefront, with 250 million citizens of this great country standing together with one unwavering resolve: to end child marriage.

Let this day mark a new beginning—a solemn pledge drawn from our most resolute selves and from those we look up to, including leaders of faith, to stand united and end child marriage by 2030.

Legal Framework working to end this injustice

On the surface, the laws are clear. In fact, our legal system has some of the most comprehensive frameworks to prevent child marriage—from the Age of Consent Bill of 1860, to the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 (PCMA), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO). In 2017, the Supreme Court made it unequivocally clear that sexual intercourse with a minor, even within marriage, is tantamount to rape. This is why, in many child marriage cases, perpetrators can be arrested under both the PCMA and POCSO.

Data from the 2011 Census, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), and the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5, 2019–21) reveals a stark reality: three girls are forced into child marriage every minute in India.

Elimination of Child Marriage Is Not Only Possible but Imminent—If We Act Now

In its landmark judgment on 18 October 2024, the Supreme Court recognised the urgency of addressing the scourge of child marriage.

The Court issued a slew of directions to strengthen implementation of PCMA, noting that “prevention before protection, protection before prosecution, and prosecution for prevention” must be the systemic safeguard to end child marriage.

In When Children Have Children, I have outlined the PICKET strategy—Prevention, Investments, Convergence, Knowledge, Education, and Technology—as a comprehensive, action-oriented roadmap to end child marriage. This framework is now reinforced by the Court's ruling and has become a rallying point for governments, civil society, communities, and girls themselves.

To Make the Vision Real, We Must Act Across Every Pillar

Policy for Prevention, Protection, and Prosecution: We must rigorously enforce existing laws. For example, the Supreme Court's judgment that empowers magistrates to issue injunctions preventing child marriages is a step in the right direction. In Karnataka, the Department of Women and Child Welfare has, for the first time, included pre-university (PU) college principals as Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPOs), responsible for preventing any girl child studying in their college from marrying before 18.

But laws alone are not enough. We need the entire societal apparatus—from law enforcement to local leaders—to act. The Assam government's crackdown is a case in point: over 3,000 arrests and a recorded 81% decline in child marriages since 2021. A zero-tolerance approach works.

Investments and Incentives: Punitive action must be matched with structural support. Assam's model of providing financial support to girls continuing their education has proven effective in delaying marriage. This must be scaled nationwide, especially in high-prevalence districts. Targeted investments and direct cash incentives to keep girls in school will be powerful barriers to child marriage.

Convergence of Systems: We cannot fight child marriage in silos. Cross-sector collaboration—among education, health, police, and social welfare systems—is essential. At-risk girls must be involved in shaping the strategies that impact their lives. Solutions must rise from the ground up.

Knowledge and Education: Knowledge is a protective tool. Legal literacy, especially around child rights and the consequences of child marriage, must reach every home. Schools, anganwadis, community centres, and local media have vital roles to play. Education isn't just empowerment—it is the most effective intervention against child marriage.

Technology: From real-time attendance tracking to reporting abuse, technology can enable prevention. Tamil Nadu's school attendance monitoring system is a prime example. Technology must also be leveraged to raise awareness and facilitate community-based reporting.

Dismantling the Ecosystem That Enables This Crime

To end child marriage, we must confront the ecosystem that enables it. This includes religious leaders—clerics, maulvis, and pundits—as well as local vendors such as tent suppliers, jewellers, printers, and caterers, along with panchayat members. These stakeholders play a critical role in realisation of this crime.

Under Section 10 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA), any individual who performs, conducts, directs, or abets a child marriage is liable for up to two years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹1 lakh. Religious leaders must refuse to solemnise any marriage involving minors—or face prosecution.

Panchayats, too, must fulfil their legal obligations. Child Protection Committees at the village, block, and district levels must be active in monitoring and reporting cases of child marriage.

Across the country, we are witnessing action—from grassroots networks to state departments to civil society or community influencers —reaching every corner of India.

The End Is in Sight

Sustainable Development Goal 5.3 calls for an end to child marriage by 2030. In the last two years, we have seen remarkable momentum—from the judiciary, civil society, communities, and the government—coalescing into a movement of national urgency and resolve.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has been allocated ₹26,890 crore in the FY 2025–26 budget. Of this, ₹629 crore is earmarked for Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, under the Sambal component of Mission Shakti. On 27 November 2024, the national campaign to end child marriage was officially launched by Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt. Annpurna Devi. What's needed now is a dedicated budget line to realise the vision it outlines and ensure that the financial provisions match this commitment.

Tipping Point to End Child Marriage before 2030

The tipping point to end child marriage is in sight. With the right strategies and resources—and the active engagement of every stakeholder—India can become child marriage free before 2030. This is the call: to every student, family, community leader, panchayat, faith leader, business, public servant, judge, and police officer—the time to rally our resolve is now.

(Bhuwan Ribhu is a child rights activist, advocate, and author working to end impunity against child sexual abuse and exploitation through the Just Rights for Children network)