Opinion | 10 Years Of Losses, One Historic IPO: How China Built A $488 Billion Chip Miracle

On July 26, 2026, CXMT Corp., formerly ChangXin Memory Technologies, sold 6.688 billion shares at 8.66 yuan apiece on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR Market. Read those numbers again. In Chinese numerology, six signifies smoothness, and eight, prosperity. An issue price and share count composed entirely of sixes and eights is not an accident of arithmetic. Somewhere in the structuring of the second-largest IPO in China's history, exceeded only by Agricultural Bank of China's 10-billion-dollar sale in 2010, someone decided that the state's memory chip champion needed luck as well as capital.

It received both. On July 27, the first day of trading, the stock rose 466% to close at 49 yuan, valuing the company at 3.3 trillion yuan, about 488 billion dollars, making it the most valuable company listed on the mainland. Turnover in the single stock was 141 billion yuan, nearly 7% of all transactions in China's onshore market that day. The retail tranche had been oversubscribed 212 times, with 9.4 million individual orders worth 7.07 trillion yuan. The debut was not really about one company. It was a referendum, conducted in household savings, on whether China can build a semiconductor industry the world cannot ignore. The verdict deserves examination.

It Was Never A Smooth Sail

First, the facts, shorn of froth. CXMT was founded in 2016 in Hefei, capital of Anhui, a city better known then for white goods rather than wafers. The Hefei municipal government took an 80% stake in the first phase of a 150-billion-yuan memory fab (semiconductor fabrication) project, the largest single industrial investment Anhui had made. For a decade, the company lost money, about 5 billion dollars in total. Then, demand for dynamic random access memory, the workhorse chip that feeds data to processors, exploded with the AI data centre buildout. Revenue grew roughly 700% between 2025 and 2026, reaching 7.5 billion dollars in the first quarter of 2026 alone. Counterpoint Research puts CXMT's share of the global DRAM (Dynamic Random-Access Memory) market at 8%, up from 3% a year earlier; Omdia had it at 7.67% in the fourth quarter of 2025, fourth in the world behind Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron. All this happened after the Bureau of Industry and Security's export controls of October 7, 2022, which cut Chinese chipmakers off from advanced equipment, and despite Washington's on-again, off-again threat to put CXMT on the dreaded 'Entity List', a designation planned in 2025 and then withdrawn as part of a bargain over tariffs and rare earths.

What does this mean for the world? Five implications suggest themselves.

The Disruptor Arrives

First, the memory oligopoly is broken, or, at least, breached. For three decades, DRAM has been a three-firm affair, prone to brutal cycles: losses in 2023, gross margins above 80% at Micron and SK Hynix in 2026. Chris Miller, author of Chip War, calculates that the world will spend nearly 0.7% of global GDP on memory chips this year, against a two-decade average in which all semiconductors together took 0.47%. Into this seller's market walks a fourth producer, roughly half owned by government-linked entities, which has already demonstrated a ten-year tolerance for losses. Prices will, obviously, eventually reflect that.

Second, export controls have produced a paradox their authors did not intend. Denied the most advanced lithography tools, CXMT and its peers concentrated on advanced packaging and on wringing more from older equipment, working with end users such as Huawei. Limiting CXMT may help it leapfrog over incumbents who delay innovation to protect returns on existing machines. Necessity, as ever, is unsentimental about intellectual property regimes.

Third, the world's technology market is bifurcating. Apple, facing memory prices that forced it to raise iPad and MacBook prices, has lobbied Washington for permission to buy Chinese DRAM. On July 16, 2026, the chairman of the House Select Committee on China wrote to the Commerce Secretary demanding the opposite: CXMT's addition to the Entity List and a directive barring American firms from buying Chinese memory. When the world's most valuable company must petition two governments to purchase a commodity chip, the word "market" is doing heavy lifting.

Learn From The 'Bog Fund'

Fourth, capital markets have become an instrument of industrial policy. China's Big Fund, a massive state-backed investment vehicle established in 2014 to achieve self-sufficiency in semiconductors and critical tech, has committed roughly 680 billion yuan of state money in total across three phases; the STAR Market (China's tech equities market) now channels household savings into the same sectors, with Yangtze Memory, Baidu's Kunlunxin and possibly DeepSeek, queued behind CXMT. The Hang Seng China Semiconductor Chips Index has risen 65.25% in a year. Whether 49 yuan, over 1,600 times earnings, is a price or a prayer is a separate question. The mobilisation is the point.

Fifth, dependence is being reversed, not removed. The strategic anxiety of the last decade was the world's reliance on Taiwan for logic chips. The next may be reliance on China for memory, built by capacity added without concern for near-term profitability.

And what can one learn from China? Four things, at least.

Time Is The Challenge

One, patience is the rarest but the most critical input. Hefei carried a loss-making fab for ten years. India approved the Semicon India programme on December 15, 2021, with Rs 76,000 crore; Micron's Sanand plant is packaging chips and the Tata fab at Dholera expects first silicon in 2026 to 2027. The test is not the announcement. The test is whether the exchequer's nerve survives a decade of red ink.

Two, constraints can be converted into curriculum. China's chipmakers learnt multi-patterning, packaging and design economy because they had no choice. A country entering at the trailing edge should treat the trailing edge as a school, not a humiliation.

Three, build the supply chain, not the trophy. The third phase of the Big Fund, 344 billion yuan registered in May 2024, is directed less at fabs than at equipment, materials, and components. A fab without an equipment and chemicals hinterland is just an expensive photo opportunity.

Four, demand is policy too. China's National Bureau of Statistics reports 279.8 billion integrated circuits produced in the first half of 2026, up 23.1%. Those chips had buyers: automobiles, appliances, telecom, data centres running open-source Chinese models that Trendforce says hold about 15% of the global AI model market. A domestic market that absorbs imperfect early output is what allows yield curves to climb.

The Inevitability Of 'Good Enough' Chips

The wider frame is uncomfortable for both cheerleaders and sceptics. The sceptics should note that "good enough" chips, made at scale and sold cheap - they are already 30% of the world's legacy chip market on Rhodium Group's estimate - are how industries are actually conquered. The cutting edge is where reputations are made, sure. But the trailing edge is where money is. The cheerleaders should note the caveats. China currently has no EUV (extreme ultraviolet) lithography, the manufacturing technology critical for producing microchips. It does reportedly have a domestic immersion DUV (deep ultraviolet) lithography tool, but that will ship in single digits this year, against ASML's 130. Then there's the oldest cycle in the business: today's shortage becoming the seed of 2029's glut. Gartner, the American research and advisory firm, sees capacity rising by a quarter in two years.

To conclude, the sixes and the eights did their work on listing day. Luck can be structured into an issue price. What cannot be structured is the decade of losses that preceded it, absorbed by a municipal government that never had to face a by-election over a fab. Others wanting the eights without the years will find that eights do not compound on their own.

(The author was with the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author