Zomato's Pani Puri Tweet Is Making People Laugh, Then Cry

Zomato's tweet has netizens craving pani puri (Representative Image)

In the middle of a nation-wide lockdown to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, Indians are beginning to miss the little pleasures they took for granted earlier - one of them being pani puri. Pani puri, puchka, golgappa or batasha is one of the most popular street foods in the country, and it seems clear now that many sitting at home are missing it terribly. One only has to look at the responses to Zomato's tweet about pani puri to realise that. 

This afternoon, food delivery platform Zomato shared a tweet asking people suffering from pani puri withdrawals to stay strong. "We hope everyone is doing okay without pani puri, please stay strong we can get through this," they wrote on the microblogging platform. 

Zomato's tweet immediately began to draw reactions from people missing their favourite snack. Since being shared online, it has collected over 400 'likes' and a ton of replies from netizens craving pani puri

Take a look at some of the funniest reactions to the tweet: 

Puns were made and tears were shed

And many slammed Zomato for reminding them of pani puri

Earlier, Zomato had also given a shout-out to people cooking at home and avoiding food deliveries in the middle of the coronavirus crisis. 

How much are you missing pani puri? Let us know using the comments section. 

Comments
