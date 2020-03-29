Zomato's Pani Puri Tweet Is Making People Laugh, Then Cry

Zomato's tweet has netizens craving pani puri (Representative Image)

In the middle of a nation-wide lockdown to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, Indians are beginning to miss the little pleasures they took for granted earlier - one of them being pani puri. Pani puri, puchka, golgappa or batasha is one of the most popular street foods in the country, and it seems clear now that many sitting at home are missing it terribly. One only has to look at the responses to Zomato's tweet about pani puri to realise that.

This afternoon, food delivery platform Zomato shared a tweet asking people suffering from pani puri withdrawals to stay strong. "We hope everyone is doing okay without pani puri, please stay strong we can get through this," they wrote on the microblogging platform.

we hope everyone is doing okay without pani puri, please stay strong we can get through this 💪 — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) March 29, 2020

Zomato's tweet immediately began to draw reactions from people missing their favourite snack. Since being shared online, it has collected over 400 'likes' and a ton of replies from netizens craving pani puri.

Take a look at some of the funniest reactions to the tweet:

girls these days mujhe pani puri khaani hai pic.twitter.com/tLeXANe3Yy — Vikas Nainani (@nainani_vikas) March 29, 2020

Puns were made and tears were shed

Forget paani PURI, koi AADHI bhi dedo filal — kaafi lame puns (@kaafilamepuns) March 29, 2020

Me : First thing you will do post lockdown

Sister : Hog Panipuri , come what may. I have never experienced such a severe FOMO. — Shweta Thawani (@ThawaniShweta) March 29, 2020

Withdrawal syndrome ho raha hai idhar https://t.co/5AvX6pzbEj — sudhanshu vyas (@SudhanshuVyas) March 29, 2020

And many slammed Zomato for reminding them of pani puri

Boss, ya toh ghar pe paani puri bhejiye ya chup rahiye rulaiye mat. https://t.co/DPpUBkKF2j — Gautam S. Mengle | ‏‎گوتم مینگلے (@NotMengele) March 29, 2020

Haan bhai aur yaad dila k maze le lo https://t.co/988bOOunsM — Green Chilli💚 (@Tangy_Chilli_) March 29, 2020

Earlier, Zomato had also given a shout-out to people cooking at home and avoiding food deliveries in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.

delicious food made by others tastes great, burnt food that you made yourself tastes even better — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) March 26, 2020

How much are you missing pani puri? Let us know using the comments section.