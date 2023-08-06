Zomato's Deepinder Goyal Turns Delivery Executive, Celebrates Friendship Day

Zomato's Founder and Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal

On the occasion of Friendship Day today, Zomato's Founder and Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal jumped up to help his team manage the orders. He turned into a food delivery agent to help his staff and celebrate the day. Mr Goyal took to social media and shared that he would be delivering "food and friendship bands" to customers, delivery partners and restaurant partners. He even described the day as the "best Sunday ever!!"

"Going to deliver some food and friendship bands to our delivery partners, restaurant partners and customers. Best Sunday ever!!" Mr Goyal said on X, formerly known as Twitter. Along with this, he shared a few pictures of himself wearing the red Zomato t-shirt, sitting on a bike which had the company's delivery bag atop it. In another picture, he also shared the friendship bands he was carrying with "Friends Forever" printed on them.

Going to deliver some food and friendship bands to our delivery partners, restaurant partners and customers. Best Sunday ever!! pic.twitter.com/WzRgsxKeMX — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 6, 2023

Since being shared two hours ago, Mr Goyal's post has amassed a lot of attention from social media users. His post has received over 98,000 views and 3,000 likes.

"I like this attitude. All CEOs should do it, Respect sir," said a user.

"Bus bhai, is bahane 'friendship day charge' add mat karna hamare orders pe. (For this reason, please don't add 'friendship day charge' on our orders today)," commented another person.

A third person added, "Super."

"Don't ask for 5 star please," said a person.

A few days ago, Mr Goyal shared a glimpse into his personal fitness and weight-loss journey. Mr Goyal, shared before and after pictures from 2019 and 2023. He also shared two Post-it notes, one from 2019 and the other from 2023. The two notes mentioned his body weight, cholesterol level and body fat percentage from 2019 and 2023. It showed that Mr Goyal has gone down from 87 kg in 2019 to 72 kg in 2023. Mr Goyal was also able to reduce his cholesterol levels and body fat percentage levels in a matter of four years.

In a blog, he spoke about the same and said, "I started tracking my carb intake, ate a healthy diet (all ordered via Zomato; because Indian home-cooked food is so dominated by carbs), and worked out regularly."

Featured Video Of The Day Solutions To Check Food Inflation By Dr Ashok Gulati | Serious Business