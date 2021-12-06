Dear Anand Mahindra, Zoho CEO Tried Mahindra Electric Auto And Suggested Improvements

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu in a Mahindra Treo electric auto.

Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corporation, has some suggestions for Anand Mahindra after trying out the Mahindra Treo electric auto. In a series of tweets shared this morning, Mr Vembu revealed that he received the electric three-wheeler over the weekend and loved driving it around. Praising it as a "practical commute vehicle" -- one that is capable of 55 km/hour speed and a range of 125 km on a full charge -- the CEO of Zoho said he did have some suggestions for Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, regarding the electric autos.

"This electric auto form factor and the price point (take home price under Rs 3.5 lakhs) is a very affordable family vehicle," he wrote, adding that prices could come down even further as production volumes increase.

He praised the auto-rickshaw's design, saying that it made for a very cool vehicle - one that prompted intrigued questions when driving in rural areas. Mr Vembu had moved to Mathalamparai, a village near Tenkasi in the picturesque Western Ghats of Tamil Nadu, in late 2019. In his Twitter thread, he shared a picture of himself driving the electric auto around the village.

"Design can make this a really cool vehicle. When I drive my auto on rural roads, people ask me where to get one," he wrote.

Sridhar Vembu also requested Mr Mahindra to offer a wider variety of colours and designs as well as family-friendly options.

"Come up with a cool marketing campaign to popularize these low-cost electric vehicles," he further suggested, adding that he saw great potential in the electric vehicle. In the comments section, Mr Vembu even came up with a marketing idea himself, writing that the open auto could be marketed as "the affordable convertible".

His suggestions have racked up thousands of 'likes' and reactions on the microblogging platform. Anand Mahindra, an active Twitter user himself, has yet to respond to them.

The Mahindra Treo is a range of electric three-wheelers designed and developed in India. Last year, it became the first electric three-wheeler to cross the 5,000 units sales milestone in India.