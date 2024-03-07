Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu Wears 'Thawb' In Saudi Arabia, Shares Pics

Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu was recently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share how he took part in the cultures and traditions of the country. The Zoho Chief posted a picture of himself wearing ‘thawb', the national dress of Saudi men. The ‘thawb' is an ankle-length shirt known which is mostly made of white cotton. Alongside the garment, men wear traditional headgear.

“My colleagues got me the thawb, the Saudi national dress. Last evening dinner in Riyadh before flying back to Chennai,” Mr Vembu wrote on the microblogging platform alongside three pictures.

My colleagues got me the thawb, the Saudi national dress. Last evening dinner in Riyadh before flying back to Chennai. pic.twitter.com/w7QDpLkMOg — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) March 6, 2024

Since being shared, the post has amassed over one lakh views and three thousand likes.

“Looking great sir !!” said a user.

“Looks awesome sir,” stated a person.

Another wrote, “This suits you very well.”

“Sir it's inspiring to see you travel in our traditional attire and attend global meeting. A good learning for smaller business men like us to learn and implement,” commented a X user.

"At first glance, I was like where is Sridhar in this pic? I am used to veshti-clad Sridhar," a person added.

Meanwhile, in January, ahead of the inauguration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu reached the city along with his family and shared pictures from his visit. Mr Vembu expressed his gratitude and stated that his mother is a lifelong devotee of Lord Shri Ram.

''In Ayodhya with my amma Janaki and my brother Kumar and his wife Anu. Amma is a life-long devotee of Lord Shri Ram. Very blessed to be here. Jai Shri Ram,'' he wrote. The first picture shows Mr Vembu posing with his mother, brother, and sister-in-law. The other shows him taking a selfie with his mother.