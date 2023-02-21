Zeenat Aman Posts Pic Of Ad She Shot At 16: 'I Still Have Those Earrings'

Zeenat Aman mentioned that she still has the earrings she wore in the photo.

Zeenat Aman, a Hindi film veteran, made her Instagram debut on February 11 and has been sharing interesting posts consisting of her photos and her interesting takes on them. Her Instagram account is just less than two weeks old but is already a delight for social media users. Her tenth post, shared today, is also going to be a blockbuster one. Today she shared an image of her modelling days, which is a picture of a tea brand advertisement she shot in Agra when she was 16.

"Before beauty pageants and cinema and becoming "the" Zeenat Aman, I was just a determined schoolgirl who happened to have a photogenic face," the 71-year-old wrote.

She mentioned that she still has the earrings she wore in the photo.

"The Taj Mahal tea advertisement was shot on location in Agra. I must have been all of 16 years old, and I was very earnest about my new job. The photographer, Obi, was equally dedicated and we shot at different locations around the Taj in a quest for the perfect image. The earrings I'm wearing in this photo were my own, and I still have them with me to this day," she added.

"It really was a wonderful experience, though I think Zakir Hussain @zakirhq9 ultimately outdid me in the advertising department with the genius "waah Taj" campaign that was launched many years later.I believe a copy of this ad now hangs at the Taj Mahal Tea House in Bandra," the veteran actor wrote.

